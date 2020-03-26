Nevada County police blotter: Man threatened, extorted over exposing himself on internet
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
12:20 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported a heater caught on fire.
5:13 a.m. — Several callers from Highway 20 and Gold Flat Road reported a wrong-way driver. The driver then made a U-turn on the highway and exited on Brunswick Road. The vehicle was towed and a report was taken.
11:52 a.m. — A caller from Packard Drive and Brighton Street reported a man checking mailboxes. He was gone when an officer arrived.
12:14 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a hit-and-run.
2:11 p.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of East Main Street reported a person going through mailboxes. The person was gone when an officer arrived.
5:54 p.m. — A caller from Butler Street and Scadden Avenue reported a car driving with the passenger holding a dog on a leash that was running alongside the vehicle. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
6:04 p.m. — A man from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported he was assaulted by a man posting an eviction notice. The man slammed the door on him. No medical attention was needed.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
8:08 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a woman had pounds of marijuana in her car and was trying to make a drug deal with her children in the vehicle.
8:47 a.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill School reported someone broke into the cold walk-in and stole food. Also, people were seen going through mailboxes down the road.
9:11 a.m. — A man from John Born Road reported a neighbor’s dog was chasing his livestock, and said he would shoot the dog if it attacks his livestock again. A warning was issued by phone to the dog’s owner.
9:50 a.m. — A caller from Heritage Place reported a man shoved another man over an easement issue.
10:43 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Covert Way reported possible mail theft.
11:38 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Oak Tree Road reported the theft of mail from multiple mailboxes.
12:01 p.m. — A man reported he exposed himself to someone’s wife on the internet and now the husband is threatening him and asking for $2,000.
12:17 p.m. — A caller from Elderberry Lane reported someone harassing animals.
1:46 p.m. — A caller from Old Pond Lane reported a 10-year-old girl had been bitten by a dog.
2:53 p.m. — Cal Fire asked for help with a homeless encampment on Rough and Ready Highway and Ridge Road. A fire was being extinguished.
3:10 p.m. — A caller from a business on Ridge Road reported the theft of a rototiller by a man who left in a car.
11:31 p.m. — A caller from Lode Line Way reported a person who appeared to be selling and partaking in drugs.
— Liz Kellar
