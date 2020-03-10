Nevada County police blotter: Man thinks he’s the Hulk, tries to flip car

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

2:16 a.m. ­— A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a man driving a van in the drive-thru, slurring his words. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent.

5 a.m. ­— A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a man on a bike was yelling and tried to flip a car “like he was the Hulk, but he isn’t.”

9:43 a.m. ­— A caller from the 200 block of Arcadia Drive reported a debt collector making threatening phone calls in what probably was a scam.

11:04 a.m. ­— A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Drive reported the theft of a phone.

11:27 a.m. ­— A caller from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported a bank fraud.

12:54 p.m. ­— A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a stolen vehicle.

1:06 p.m. ­— A caller from a business in the 1300 block of East Main Street requested a welfare check on a man who had been panhandling and who now was yelling racial slurs and drooling on himself. He could not be located.

2:21 p.m. ­— Multiple callers from Sierra College and Dorsey drives reported a man throwing items in the street and then standing in front of vehicles. He had jumped out of a vehicle while being taken to the hospital. A report was taken.

2:46 p.m. ­— A caller from Sierra College Drive and East Main Street reported a man walking up to vehicles and banging on the windows. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

3 p.m. ­— A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported finding a hypodermic needle, which was collected for destruction.

3:01 p.m. ­— A caller reported identity theft.

4:07 p.m. ­— A caller from Memorial Park reported a physical fight involving 12 people at the pool.

4:52 p.m. ­— A woman from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported three boys and a girl throwing trash, including a milkshake cup, and littering. The woman refused to give her contact info, but said she’d be watching through her binoculars and if she sees a cop pick up the milkshake cup, she will call back. Contraband was collected for destruction.

4:57 p.m. ­— A man reported a woman threw hot tea on him. He did not need medical attention.

6:44 p.m. ­— A caller from the 700 block of Maltman Drive reported a vehicle doing doughnuts in the parking lot.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

2:27 a.m. ­— A caller from Highway 20 called multiple times to report indecent exposure.

6:12 a.m. ­— A caller from Butterfly and Mayflower drives reported mail from across the neighborhood laying on the ground.

7:09 a.m. ­— A caller from Shannon Way reported mailboxes had been gone through on several occasions.

7:39 a.m. ­— A caller from New Rome Road and Eaglepine Place reported mail theft.

8:06 a.m. ­— A caller from Sky Pines and Wheeler Acres roads reported a pile of mail sitting in a bus shed.

9:47 a.m. ­— A caller from Cascade Crossing Road reported a goose crashed into a residence and was injured. It then flew away.

10:23 a.m. ­— A caller from Toller Ridge Court reported ongoing scam calls.

11:42 a.m. ­— A caller from Silver Springs Place reported an attempted burglary with a doorknob smashed and a lock box stolen.

12:42 p.m. ­— A woman from Weber Street reported she was assaulted over the purchase of a boat.

5:35 p.m. ­— A woman from Golden Polaris Place reported juveniles throwing rocks at her house.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

3:32 a.m. ­— A caller from Broad Street reported a screaming woman, who looks like “a regular homeless lady.” She could not be located.

8:55 a.m. ­— A caller from Broad Street reported a person threw a glass of water at the caller’s face and started screaming. The person could not be located.

2:41 p.m. ­— A caller from Broad Street reported a theft.

6:45 p.m. ­— Several callers from Pioneer Park reported a drunken, screaming man. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

— Liz Kellar