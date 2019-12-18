Nevada County police blotter: Man takes lollipop from child’s mouth

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

3:49 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported a theft.

8:16 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a woman checking door handles, carrying a bottle of alcohol. She then came into a business waiting room and was nodding off, possibly on heroin and holding a bottle of urine. She then left.

8:16 a.m. — A caller from a liquor store in the 1300 block of East Main Street reported a woman falling asleep in line, having a hard time walking. A juvenile was arrested on unknown charges.

2:34 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man selling puppies out of a truck. The puppies were in a cage and shaking from the cold. He was cited on unknown charges.

2:42 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported a juvenile assaulting a staff member. The juvenile was cited on suspicion of assault and vandalism.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a woman screaming in the middle of the road. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from Silver Springs High School reported an assault.

4:23 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported 150 people protesting and distracting traffic.

6:06 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a man stole an air filter, air flow sensor and air intake before leaving in a car.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

12:23 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Creek and Dog Bar roads reported hearing two rounds of automatic gunfire.

9:07 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Ranch Road reported a person had been attacked by a pit bull.

10:04 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road and Misty Winds Lane reported horses with inadequate shelter. A notice was given to the owner to fix their shelter.

10:13 a.m. — A caller from Rapp Road reported hearing a man yelling to get off his property, and shooting a shotgun. The man said he had tweakers running around on his property and he fired a warning shot.

10:27 a.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill and Tyler Foote Crossing roads reported the theft of an AT&T generator.

11:24 a.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road and Highway 20 reported a snow plow broke a neighborhood watch sign.

12:30 p.m. — A caller reported two people in a vehicle doing drugs next to the Kubich trail.

1:10 p.m. — A caller from Tree Top Circle reported the theft of jewelry.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from Mobley Springs Road reported people distributing prescription drugs, and credit card fraud.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from Bears End Drive reported a door had been kicked in again.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road and Schmidt Court reported a dog chasing goats in traffic. They could not be located.

8:25 p.m. — A caller from Paradise Lane reported the theft a Playstation 4.

9:04 p.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported a man in the parking lot, looking into cars. He also was seen taking a lollipop from a child’s mouth. He was arrested on suspicion of violating probation.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

4:35 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a BMW trying to pass people at high speed. It could not be located.

— Liz Kellar