Nevada County Police Blotter: Man starts eating in produce section

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

9:17 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Brunswick Road and Old Tunnel Road. A person was arrested on charges of violation of parole.

9:55 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a dangerous and hazardous situation in the elevator in front of a business. the caller said a transient sleeps in the elevator overnight and has left trash, including cigarette butts and broken glass, in the elevator.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street reported a man trying the door handles of vehicles on the street.

2:09 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a man "flipping off" cars as they drive by.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a drug deal appeared to have just occurred. The caller said three transient looking people were loitering when a woman drove up and one of the transients exchanged something with the driver.

7:35 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported someone that he was previously arrested for stealing her credit card is now accusing him of stealing her checkbook.

Tuesday

12:53 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 400 block of Brunswick Road. A person was arrested on charges of possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

1:04 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 1000 block of Sutton Way. A person was arrested on charges of trespassing.

2:18 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a disruptive subject in a waiting room. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing.

5:46 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man in the produce section eating food. He had been eating food all over the store for the last hour.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

4:57 a.m. — A caller from Donovan Road reported someone ducking into the bushes when the caller drove by.

8:08 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield Graniteville Road reported a "half-dead" skunk in the yard that needed to be dispatched.

8:35 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Lake Very Purdon Road and North Bloomfield Graniteville Road reported an injured donkey running toward Nevada City.

9:32 a.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue reported a utility trailer was stolen the previous night.

11:25 p.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue reported theft of items from a business.

12:57 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported theft of items from an unlocked vehicle.

— Ross Maak