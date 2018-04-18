Nevada County Police Blotter: Man spotted with rear end hanging out, digging on side of road

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:05 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Jan Road reported a man standing in the driveway. The caller asked the man to get back after he approached her. The caller said the man was then standing in her neighbor's driveway. Officers were unable to locate the man.

8:44 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Brunswick Road and Idaho Maryland Road reported a large transient camp.

8:58 a.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported a transient sleeping at a business.

10:40 a.m. — A caller near the corner of North Church Street and Richardson Street reported ongoing drug activity.

Recommended Stories For You

12:03 p.m. — A person in the police department lobby reported his bank account was drained.

2:02 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Penstock Drive and Scadden Drive reported a suspicious vehicle with two men inside. The caller said she'd never seen the vehicle in the neighborhood before. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a stolen vehicle.

6:56 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a guest house behind a vacant house had two transients go inside. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear, entering a noncommercial dwelling, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

9:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hughes Road reported people came in and offered her drugs for cigarettes. The caller was advised of 911 usage and sounded possibly drunk.

Wednesday

1:18 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of South Church Street and Neal Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

5:49 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 1100 block of Sutton Way. A person was arrested on charges of camping in city limits.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

6:48 a.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported a vehicle and a man and woman in the area. The caller said the man was digging something on the side of the road with his derriere exposed. Officers were unable to locate the people.

7:59 a.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive reported theft of money from a bank. The caller said all the money was gone from her bank account.

9:25 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported being an inspector for an energy company, saying the homeowners intentionally blocked him in with their vehicle. The homeowner moved the vehicle.

11:28 a.m. — A caller from Hutto Road reported being bit by a neighbor's dog. The caller said the neighbor walked away.

12:24 p.m. — A caller from Rock Salt Road reported a neighbor vandalized fence posts by screwing metal corrugated sheets through pressure-treated fence-posts.

12:32 p.m. — A person at the Sheriff's Office reported identity theft on April 13. The caller said his wife's ID had also been compromised.

12:32 p.m. — A caller from Casci Court reported identity theft. The caller said she received an email impersonating Apple. The person asked for a photocopy of a bank card which the caller provided. Then the caller checked with Apple who said it wasn't their practice. The caller was advised to cancel her bank card.

3:48 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Highway 174 and Osborne Hill Road reported trying to turn up a street and a man who put a pot pipe in the road got angry at the caller and started hitting his truck.

4:09 p.m. — A person near the corner of Highway 174 and Osborne Hill Road was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

— Ross Maak