Nevada County Police Blotter: Man spotted throwing bat down a hill

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:28 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported hearing gunshots at Condon Park. The caller was concerned animals were being shot.

8:49 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported theft of a vehicle overnight.

10:16 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Marshall Street reported a man followed her home and followed her to her door. Officers were unable to locate the man.

1:18 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and McCourtney Road reported a vehicle with debris coming out the back.

3:48 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a shoplifter, saying the suspect took six to eight grocery bags full of food.

4:25 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Segsworth Way reported someone caused a disturbance earlier so she left to pick up her daughter and granddaughter. When the caller returned, she found the dog unresponsive and apparently beaten.

6:26 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Allison Ranch Road reported people in a vehicle driving back and forth. A man was seen throwing a bat down a hill.

6:41 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a drunk man playing music and accosting people.

7:11 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 800 block of Sutton Way. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication and a probation violation.

8:19 p.m. — A caller reported men yelling about guns and killing each other. Additional calls reported the same thing. No more information was available.

11:53 p.m. — A caller near the corner of South Auburn Street and Park Avenue reported a man swinging a club and yelling obscenities. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nevada County Sheriff's Department

Wednesday

7:13 a.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported he just drove by a residence and saw the garage door open. The caller said he just bought the residence and wasn't living there. The caller said he didn't check the residence because he was not armed and on crutches.

8:52 a.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported being woken at 5 a.m. by someone who was in the residence and stole the caller's dog. The caller said the person was a friend who was kicked out the previous night after an argument.

9:11 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Top Court said he found drug paraphernalia and what appeared to be part of a revolver on his property. The caller said he would dispose of the items.

10:49 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Taylor Crossing Road and Dog Bar Road reported his neighbor made a threatening gesture from a vehicle and tried to run the caller off the road. When contacted, the neighbor said he believed the caller was playing around.

12:20 p.m. — A caller from Fay Ridge Court reported hearing gunfire for the last three days. The caller said it stops around dusk.

12:34 p.m. — A caller from Pilot Peak Lane reported she had what may have been stolen mail in her possession.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from Henson Way reported there would be a disturbance in his residence if law enforcement didn't show up. The caller said he just found a bunch of needles in his attic and his roommate wasn't there.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported people shooting and scaring her horses, hearing about 100 rounds fired. Another caller from a nearby school said she heard several gunshots and was concerned about the proximity to the school. Officers found the shooters to be in compliance.

5:15 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported the shooting continued and there was a loose horse because it was spooked. The horse was put back in its pasture.

5:54 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported a screaming woman who took her pants off and smelled like alcohol. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication and a probation violation.

6:06 p.m. — A caller from Sierra Circle said they let a dog out and when the dog started barking they noticed someone in the backyard. The caller requested extra patrol.

10:37 p.m. — A caller near the corner of La Barr Meadows Road and Grange Court reported a man walking down the middle of the road throwing items at cars. Officers were unable to locate the man.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

9:31 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Nile Street said for the last three nights someone was sleeping in a vehicle. The caller called back saying the vehicle left.

1:55 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Nevada Street received information from a tenant that someone is stealing gas from vehicles in the area.

2:09 p.m. — A caller from the New York Hotel said there were people doing lines with a straw behind the hotel.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a dog fight just happened and there was a verbal disturbance.

9:33 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Commercial Street reported arriving to his parking spot to find three garbage bags filled with something heavy and smelly. The caller requested an officer check them out.

— Ross Maak