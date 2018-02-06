Nevada County Police Blotter: Man shot with BB gun while weedeating last month

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:03 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a panhandler in a hallway. The caller said the man with a basket was trying to sell items. The caller hung up when asked for a description of the man.

7:44 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a woman in her vehicle leaning on the horn. The caller said the woman was seen throwing items out of her vehicle earlier in the day and was engaged in a fight with a man the previous night. The caller said the woman was acting erratically and making erratic statements. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

9:20 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man, possibly a transient, in and out of the DMV. A man was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a distressed dog in a car. The caller said the dog was barking a lot. The owner was educated.

Recommended Stories For You

12:29 p.m. — A person at the Grass Valley Police Department wanted to talk to an officer regarding organized crime in the area.

3:03 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a customer wanted to talk to law enforcement but wouldn't say why. The caller said they were wearing a Deadpool shirt sitting outside a store.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported getting shot with a BB gun while weedeating on Jan. 3.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a few people doing whippits. One person was passed out. An arrest was made on charges of two failure to appears and possession of a controlled substance.

4:15 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported her son was throwing pots and pans at her. Contact was made and the caller said her son didn't throw anything at her or hit her, he just threw items on the ground to "make a mess." The caller said he was just angry because she served him with an eviction notice.

5:58 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of North Auburn Street reported while in a counseling session with his ex wife and children, dirt was put in his fuel tank and water poured into his motorcycle helmet. The caller suspected his ex after storming out of the session with the children.

8:53 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Eureka and First Street reported driving home and a man had his pants down and was "jiggling his stuff around," dancing and urinating in the street. Officers were unable to locate the man.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

7:50 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a contractor reported digging a hole for a septic tank and a skunk was stuck in the hole.

8:39 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Rough and Ready Highway and Valley Drive reported large debris in the road. The caller said there were televisions, mail and other assorted household items. Another caller reported multiple packages in the road. The caller said someone pulled over and loaded his truck with packages and drove away.

9:35 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Evergreen Drive and Via Colina Drive reported a friend took the caller's truck without permission.

10:43 a.m. — A caller from Nevada County reported a coworker had been dabbling with witchcraft and had been attempting to harm the caller with it. The caller was severely ill and spoke to Jesus about the situation, whom told her that the reason another one of her coworkers had a heart attack was because of the same person.

1:41 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported a man on the side of the road lunging into traffic. The caller said the man acts as if he is going to walk into traffic.

4:47 p.m. — A caller received an anonymous letter saying men had kidnapped his daughter. The caller said there was a possible large butane honey oil lab there but the caller was more concerned about the child's welfare. Officers find everything was fine and the child was in Georgia with her father.

5:37 p.m. — A caller from Sun Forest Drive reported a man banging on the caller's door. The caller didn't know who the person was but the person had a gun. The person was a process server.

8:27 p.m. — A caller from Oak Drive reported his ex girlfriend's ex boyfriend was at his house waving a bat around. He was advised to obtain a restraining order.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

1:48 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported receiving a text from a suspect that were threatening in manner.

2:59 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Broad Street reported a woman walking in traffic lanes. Officers were unable to locate the woman.

7:11 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported three "drunken bums" were yelling at her and intimidating her. The caller was inside the store and was requesting someone escort her to her car.

Saturday

12:06 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Spring Street and Bridge Street. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication and a parole violation.

1:50 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 300 block of Sacramento Street. A person was arrested on charges of bringing alcohol/drugs into jail, a probation violation and possession of a controlled substance.

8:39 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a drunk man in a parking lot who wet himself. Officers were unable to locate the man.

Sunday

11:03 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a truck parked in a yellow/green zone in front of a store. Officers logged the incident, but there was nothing they could do to enforce it.

5:36 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Railroad Avenue reported a neighbor threatened the caller and the caller's daughter with a bat. The parties were separated.

Monday

10:39 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 500 block of Railroad Avenue. A person was arrested on charges of driving on a suspended license.

Tuesday

6:22 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Sacramento Street reported a man on the side of the highway ranting and raving and waving his arms around.

— Ross Maak