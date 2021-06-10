Nevada County police blotter: Man shot in the leg with pellet gun

Wednesday

12:48 a.m. — A caller from a motel on the 100 block of Bank Street reported a woman who was harassing guests entering the motel and asking to stay in their rooms.

8:21 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Mill and Walsh streets reported a man whom the caller said appeared to be breaking into a black SUV. The caller said that the man, who was described as a male in his late 20’s wearing all black clothing, was rummaging through the vehicle and had a backpack on.

8:22 a.m. — A caller from an automotive center on the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported that someone had drilled a hole into a nearby gas tank and was illegally siphoning gas.

11:42 a.m. — A woman calling from an apartment complex on the 300 block of Sutton Way reported that her 12-year-old niece had just ran into the caller’s work and said that she had been assaulted by her parents. The 12-year-old had a bloody nose, which she said was from being struck by her mother. The caller added that there had been ongoing abuse problems with the parents and it had been reported without any corresponding action from law enforcement.





1:04 p.m. — A caller from the intersection of East Main and Murphy streets reported a car that was driving around with the driver yelling at people with a bullhorn. The car was described as a white truck with a flag in the bed of the car, but there was no description of the driver provided.

1:50 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway, near the cross street of Gates Place, reported a homeless man who was armed with either a paintball or airsoft gun and was behaving in an aggressive manner.

6:12 p.m. — A caller near Gates Place and Nevada City Highway said that they witnessed a drug deal take place. The alleged dealer was a heavy-set man with long hair, wearing sun glasses, and driving a black SUV.

10:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn street reported that he had been shot in the leg with a pellet gun. The caller declined medical attention for his leg. The only information provided about the alleged shooter was of a man driving a white pickup truck. When asked as to a possible motive behind the shooting, the caller simply stated that it had occurred because he had “fought for freedom and won.”

Wednesday

8:39 a.m. — A caller from a business on Strawberry Circle, near Ginger Loop and Wildflower Drive, reported an employee of the business who allegedly stole some items from a client. The manager was apparently on scene confronting the employee over the theft. Sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report of the incident.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from Honey Mushroom Lane, near the cross street of Patino Road, reported receiving a phone call from a friend who was screaming for help. The caller said that she thought the incident could be a domestic violence issue. Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the friend’s address to conduct a welfare check.

3:40 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported a driver on the roadway who had swerved directly into oncoming traffic several times. The vehicle was described as a beat up white 1990’s Honda Civic.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her residence through her back door and was causing a disturbance. The ex-boyfriend was apparently heavily intoxicated and collapsed in the woman’s backyard. Sheriff’s deputies later arrived and arrested the man who was transported to county jail.

6:45 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Tammy Way, near the cross streets of Irene Court and Carnelian Court, reported that someone had stolen a package from in front of her residence. The thief was described as a white male wearing a baseball cap, a black jacket, and black pants.

— Stephen Wyer