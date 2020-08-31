Nevada County Police Blotter: Man shoots hand

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

9:43 a.m. — A caller on Nevada Street and Old Washington reported her gold bracelet was stolen from her mailbox.

11:59 a.m. — A caller on Long Street and Galena Way reported a skunk living in his backyard.

5:29 p.m. — A caller on Zion Street and Argall way reported one of his car windows was broken into while he was at work. A report was taken.

Saturday

11:50 a.m. — Caller on Walrath Avenue and Zion Street reported a neighbor playing loud music and yelling obscenities.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

7:55 a.m. — Callers on Kentucky Flat and Newtown roads reported a truck with a generator in the back speeding 60 miles per hour in a 10 mile per hour zone. The callers reported hearing multiple gun shots in the area. The vehicle was not able to be located.

10:38 a.m. — A caller on Lower Circle Drive and Edward Road reported their windows, gutters and sidings were shot with a pellet gun about one month ago.

1:34 p.m. — A caller on Coyote Street and North Bloomfield Graniteville Road reported an assault after a truck tailgated him, rear ended his vehicle, attempted to break his window, stole the caller’s phone and pulled a knife on him.

2:42 p.m. —A caller on Spenceville Road and Indian Springs Road reported a neglected alpaca. The claim was later determined to be unfounded, though the alpaca was slightly thin.

3:06 p.m. — A caller on Traighli Lane and Ballantree Lane reported his neighbors pigs are running in his yard again. Another caller later reported the “mom pig” almost charged them.

8:11 p.m. — A caller on Newtown Road and Kentucky Flat Road reported their gun that they previously reported stolen had been returned on their front porch table.

Saturday

12:56 a.m. — A man was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest after callers on Quail Post Court and Indian Springs Road reported he was throwing things and chasing after a woman up a driveway.

3:12 a.m. — Callers from Scotts Flat Campground reported an assault involving 10-20 people.

4:21 p.m. — A caller on Hawke Lane and Pittsburg Road reported a man was beating a woman’s dog, choking the dog, and hitting her vehicle. A report was taken and a “be on the lookout” broadcast was issued.

7:17 p.m. — A caller on Rollins Lake reported a boat was taking on water and loaded the passengers onto the caller’s boat.

9:15 p.m. — A caller on Table Meadow Road and Scooter Bug Lane reported he accidently shot himself in the hand while cleaning a gun. A report was taken.

11:35 p.m. — A caller on Glecko Road and Paradise Drive reported a car drove through their neighbors yard and into a ditch. The vehicle was unable to be located.

—John Orona