Nevada County Police Blotter: Man shoots hand
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
9:43 a.m. — A caller on Nevada Street and Old Washington reported her gold bracelet was stolen from her mailbox.
11:59 a.m. — A caller on Long Street and Galena Way reported a skunk living in his backyard.
5:29 p.m. — A caller on Zion Street and Argall way reported one of his car windows was broken into while he was at work. A report was taken.
Saturday
11:50 a.m. — Caller on Walrath Avenue and Zion Street reported a neighbor playing loud music and yelling obscenities.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
7:55 a.m. — Callers on Kentucky Flat and Newtown roads reported a truck with a generator in the back speeding 60 miles per hour in a 10 mile per hour zone. The callers reported hearing multiple gun shots in the area. The vehicle was not able to be located.
10:38 a.m. — A caller on Lower Circle Drive and Edward Road reported their windows, gutters and sidings were shot with a pellet gun about one month ago.
1:34 p.m. — A caller on Coyote Street and North Bloomfield Graniteville Road reported an assault after a truck tailgated him, rear ended his vehicle, attempted to break his window, stole the caller’s phone and pulled a knife on him.
2:42 p.m. —A caller on Spenceville Road and Indian Springs Road reported a neglected alpaca. The claim was later determined to be unfounded, though the alpaca was slightly thin.
3:06 p.m. — A caller on Traighli Lane and Ballantree Lane reported his neighbors pigs are running in his yard again. Another caller later reported the “mom pig” almost charged them.
8:11 p.m. — A caller on Newtown Road and Kentucky Flat Road reported their gun that they previously reported stolen had been returned on their front porch table.
Saturday
12:56 a.m. — A man was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest after callers on Quail Post Court and Indian Springs Road reported he was throwing things and chasing after a woman up a driveway.
3:12 a.m. — Callers from Scotts Flat Campground reported an assault involving 10-20 people.
4:21 p.m. — A caller on Hawke Lane and Pittsburg Road reported a man was beating a woman’s dog, choking the dog, and hitting her vehicle. A report was taken and a “be on the lookout” broadcast was issued.
7:17 p.m. — A caller on Rollins Lake reported a boat was taking on water and loaded the passengers onto the caller’s boat.
9:15 p.m. — A caller on Table Meadow Road and Scooter Bug Lane reported he accidently shot himself in the hand while cleaning a gun. A report was taken.
11:35 p.m. — A caller on Glecko Road and Paradise Drive reported a car drove through their neighbors yard and into a ditch. The vehicle was unable to be located.
—John Orona
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User