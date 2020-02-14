Nevada County police blotter: Man says he’s the problem, wants to go to jail

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

2:17 a.m. — A woman reported her daughter walked into the house, took the family cat and left.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a 4-year-old girl walking alone down the street. She was taken to Child Protective Services and contact was made with the mother.

1:47 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Lamarque Court reported theft on multiple occasions, possibly related to a vehicle driving through the neighborhood.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from Dow Alexander Park reported five juveniles drinking in the park. They were gone when an officer arrived.

4:55 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported three or four people next to a dumpster drinking alcohol. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and bringing alcohol or drugs into jail.

4:57 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man near a business drinking a tall boy.

5:26 p.m. — A man from the 500 block of Brighton Street said to send a cop over and then hung up. On call back, he was asked for a reason and said he had a warrant, then said dispatch was preventing him from smoking a cigarette before he went to jail. He then hung up again. On a second call back, he said he was the problem. He was arrested on the outstanding warrant.

5:48 p.m. — A caller from the library reported issues with transients sleeping in the gated yard behind the building and requested extra patrols.

7:41 p.m. — A caller from a bar in the 100 block of West Main Street reported two hippies in a physical fight.

8:12 p.m. — A man from Memorial Lane reported a fire on a porch, adding that he kicked the Tupperware with the fire away from a wall. No smoke or fire was located.

8:59 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Idaho Maryland Road reported two men looking in windows, one of whom was wearing a ski mask. They were blasting rap music from a boom box.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

8:21 a.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive reported the theft of multiple items.

8:55 a.m. — A caller from Washington Road requested the pickup of found drug paraphernalia.

1:29 p.m. — A caller reported threats made to a girl at Bear River High School.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln and Old Pond roads reported a man riding a dirt bike through private property.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Creek Road and Kodiak Lane reported an ongoing issue with at-large goats.

5:10 p.m. — A caller from West Hacienda Drive reported three teens on the roof of the middle school. The situation was handled and no response was needed.

7:05 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported a threat to shoot the school up by “me and my homies” was found in the boy’s bathroom.

10:39 p.m. — A caller from Gray Oak Drive reported hearing three gunshots.

— Liz Kellar