Nevada County police blotter: Man reports undercover cops following him

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

10:49 a.m. — A man wanted to talk to someone about why undercover cops are following him.

11:27 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way requested a welfare check on a woman who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, who was with a 2-month-old baby. The woman was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as several out-of-county warrants. The baby was taken by Child Protective Services.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Colfax Avenue reported hearing a dozen young adults fighting, saying, “You’re dead now” and “I’m going to stab you.” No one was located.

8:06 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported receiving fraudulent text messages.

8:32 p.m. — A caller from the 1700 block of Ridge Road reported a vehicle doing doughnuts in the intersection.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

1:24 a.m. — A caller from Rock Hill and Hillaire roads reported continually barking dogs with the owner not home. The owner agreed to take them in for the night.

7:46 a.m. — A caller from East Spring Ranches Road reported her horse, Prince Charming, was missing.

7:57 a.m. — A woman reported a woman hired by her ex-husband had been putting lice in her bed and clothes.

8:19 a.m. — Several callers from Highway 49 and Bethel Church Way reported cinder blocks or huge pieces of concrete in the road.

9:29 a.m. — A caller reported receiving annoying phone calls for the last five years.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported people possibly shooting at animals, with an arrow found in a pasture. Extra patrols were requested.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from North Cherry Creek Road reported a girl throwing rocks and threatening the caller with a knife. A report was taken.

4:47 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported a fraud from a bank account with the loss of about $5,000.

7:07 p.m. — A caller from Chisum Trail reported hearing several possible gunshots. Another shot was heard at 7:30 p.m.

10:56 p.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported a man walking around private property, possibly with a baseball bat. Nothing was located.

— Liz Kellar