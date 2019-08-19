Nevada County Police Blotter: Man reports stranger asleep on couch

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

8:50 a.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a man and woman doing drugs in the bathroom. They were gone when an officer arrived.

10:11 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Race Street reported ongoing issues with a Corvette that speeds through the area and makes circles around Memorial Park.

11:27 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a man poking around vehicles who then acted like he was cleaning his own vehicle out.

12:17 p.m. — A woman reported she had been drugged at a bar in the 100 block of Mill Street and left her vehicle there after her husband picked her up. She did not want her vehicle towed and did not want to make a report.

8:22 p.m. — Multiple callers from the 900 block of Allison Ranch Road reported a car fire in the parking lot.

9:07 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Hill Street reported a drunk woman screaming that a man had her phone. She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

10:25 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a woman put her hands on the caller. She was admonished against trespassing.

Monday

3:22 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Colfax East reported a man came into his house and was now sleeping on the couch.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

12:13 a.m. — A woman reported she believes a former roommate tried to poison her with herbs.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from Ocelot Drive reported a tire had been slashed again.

12:49 p.m. — A caller from Butterfly and Mayflower drives reported a person in a vehicle checking out mailboxes.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way and Hillmoor Drive reported a door to a residence had been kicked in and jewelry stolen.

5:35 p.m. — A caller from Alta Vista Drive reported a burglary.

6:27 p.m. — A caller from a business on Alta Sierra Drive reported a woman outside asking people for drugs.

7:31 p.m. — A caller from Lady Bug Lane reported a burglary.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

7:09 a.m. — A man on Cement Hill Road reported his 400 sheep are missing.

8:06 p.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Street reported a woman yelling and throwing food.

8:19 p.m. — Several callers from Jordan Street reported a man asking for food. He was arrested on suspicion of battery.

— Liz Kellar