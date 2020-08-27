Nevada County police blotter: Man reports son had been disrespecting him for years
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
12:25 a.m. — A man from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a neighbor came over and yelled at him for being too loud, and another man shoved him.
8:33 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a man urinated and defecated in front of a woman. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and having an open container.
9:27 a.m. — An online theft report was made on July 2 from the 500 block of Penstock Drive.
9:37 a.m. — An online theft report was made on Aug. 12 from the 100 block of Conaway Avenue.
9:39 a.m. — An online theft report was made on Aug. 14 from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway.
12:40 p.m. — A caller from East McKnight Way and South Auburn Street reported a trailer and commercial vehicle had been spray painted.
2:27 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a girl had been attacked and kicked.
6:08 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported credit card fraud.
6:27 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a man with bolt cutters trying to gain access.
7:02 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported possible drug activity.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
4:41 a.m. — A caller from Snowline Road reported the theft of a vehicle.
6:16 a.m. — A woman from Hanley Drive reported she was being stalked and scammed by a man from Craigslist.
9:28 a.m. — A caller from a business on Spenceville and Ranch roads reported a medical clinic would not allow her inside, because her son cannot wear a mask due to a medical issue.
9:39 a.m. — A woman from Brunswick Drive reported having been defrauded in a sales transaction.
10:20 a.m. — A caller from Oak Tree Road reported a phone scammer.
11:56 a.m. — A caller from Murchie Mine Road reported a person hit the caller in the shoulder with a fist. No medical attention was needed.
12:56 p.m. — A “be on the lookout” alert was issued for a DUI driver on Highway 174 heading toward Nevada City.
1:23 p.m. — A caller from Englebright Dam Road reported an elderly couple had locked themselves out of their vehicle. The husband got a ride home to get keys.
3:15 p.m. — A caller from Auburn Road and Highway 49 reported a man hit a woman in the face. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence battery.
3:23 p.m. — A caller from Englebright Lake reported a boater ran out of gas and was getting a tow.
3:34 p.m. — A caller from Old Mill Road reported the theft of a gun that was subsequently used in a crime in Sacramento.
4:28 p.m. — A caller from Holly Davo Place reported the theft of items from a vehicle.
5:01 p.m. — A caller reported that a man with developmental disabilities had been receiving large amounts of money via money orders from a Facebook friend in Ohio and being told to take them to a Rancho Cordova business. The caller felt he was being used to carry out a criminal activity. Due to jurisdictional issues, the caller was referred to the FBI.
5:52 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Sacramento Street reported a big rig fire.
11:08 p.m. — A man from Larsen Road reported his 18-year-old son had been disrespecting him for years.
11:58 p.m. — A woman from Allison Ranch Road reported a man stole items and tried to take her car. He then was punching the walls. He was cited on a warrant and released to the emergency room.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
9:59 a.m. — A caller from Grace Road reported a boy causing a physical fight with his parents.
10:12 a.m. — A caller from a business on Argall Way reported the theft of a pressure washer.
— Liz Kellar
