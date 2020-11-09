Nevada County police blotter: Man reports sitting in car, just crying about a girl

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

5:40 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man drove a truck through the bushes and possibly into a fence.

6:56 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported someone might be in the attic. A man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and violating post-release community supervision. He listed his occupation as “I don’t know” and was being held without bail.

9:05 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported a stolen vehicle.

11:35 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Townsend Street reported her house had been egged and a window was cracked.

Saturday

10:16 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man with a bolt cutter in his backpack, possibly dealing drugs. The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and medication without a valid prescription, as well as drug paraphernalia, and violating probation. He also had multiple warrants.

4:48 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported four men in a physical fight. No medical attention was needed. A man was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Sunday

7:01 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of East Main Street reported a man harassing people and refusing to leave. He has been giving a fake name of Mary Lou Sanchez.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman was screaming at men to get out of her vehicle. A woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and an outstanding warrant. One man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and another man was cited and released on unknown charges.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man trying to open car doors in the parking lot.

4:16 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a man had been knocked out and was lying in the road. A report was taken.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

8:03 a.m. — A caller on Combie Road and Table Meadow Road reported his daughter was bitten by a dog.

9:04 a.m. — A caller on Squirrel Creek Road and Toad Lane reported catching a skunk in a cat trap. The caller advised they would let it go.

9:48 a.m. — A caller on Pingree Road and Alta Sierra Drive reported a burglary to their business the previous night. A report was taken.

11:58 a.m. — A caller on Torrey Pines Drive and Skylark Court reported gift card fraud totaling $4,500. A report was taken.

Saturday

8:27 a.m. — A caller on Beitler and Nipinnawasee roads reported an attempted mortgage loan fraud that was stopped by his bank.

8:57 a.m. — A caller on Little Hill Lane and Anchor Lane reported their car’s gas tank was pried open and a substance was poured in. The caller also reported their internet cable was cut.

10:06 a.m. — A caller on Pleasant Valley Road and Homestead Lane reported their neighbor’s dog attacked two of their chickens. A report was taken.

3:48 p.m. — A caller on Table Meadow Road and Ramada Way reported someone vandalized his State of Jefferson flag and may have left their phone behind.

4:43 p.m. — A caller on Highway 20 and Spaulding Road reported their car was broken into and items were stolen while they were hiking.

6:44 p.m. — A caller on Auburn Road and Bixler Place reported a juvenile at a youth center stole keys and broke into a staff room. A report was taken.

8:39 p.m. — A man reported he was sitting in a car, just crying about a girl.

Sunday

12:29 a.m. — A caller from Lake Spaulding and Highway 20 reported being stuck in the snow on the side of the road.

10:10 a.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive near Badger Court reported vandalism.

11:34 a.m. — A caller from Cherry Creek Road near Cherry Hill Place reported the theft of a computer from an unlocked vehicle.

1:05 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road and Zangol Place reported vandalism and a burglary to a house.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from Indian Flat Road and Country Circle reported someone just stole packages out of a mailbox and left in a vehicle.

6:44 p.m. — A woman from Murchie Mine Road reported finding a plate of popcorn on the porch, and was concerned it might have been intended to poison animals.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

7:17 a.m. — A caller from Pioneer Cemetery reported a person removing items from the cemetery.

1:40 p.m. — A caller on Coyote Street reported a maskless man was causing a disturbance in a business.

10:06 p.m.— A woman was arrested on Sacramento on Broad streets on suspicion of probation violation, possession of a controlled substance and providing false identification to police.

Saturday

1:58 a.m. — A caller on Broad Street reported a regular customer slammed the front door of their business and broke it. The person was arrested on suspicion of vandalism, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.

9:11 a.m. — A caller on Long and Adams streets reported they found their stolen car.

11:24 p.m. — A caller on Broad Street reported a man attempted to break the window of her business, and then broke the window of a neighboring business. A report was taken.

Sunday

4:55 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a neighbor lost his key and had been loudly trying to break into his own apartment for over a hour, and asked police to have them quiet down.

1:25 p.m. — A caller from Main and Church streets reported a truck keeps driving by and doing burnouts.

