Nevada County Police Blotter: Man reports possible dog-poisoning attempt

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

8:19 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a man stole gas and bathed himself and his vehicle with a hose.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of West Main Street reported the theft of power tools from a back porch.

11:20 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Brunswick Road reported a vehicle in the lot with all the windows smashed and the doors open. It could not be located.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a possible physical fight. No one was located.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported finding drug paraphernalia, which was collected.

6:13 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported a man assaulted a woman. He could not be located.

7:56 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight with the parties separated.

7:58 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Brunswick Road reported two Nissans racing at 120 mph.

Monday

12:15 a.m. — A caller from a business on Springhill Drive reported a theft.

2:08 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Olympia Drive reported a possible residential burglary with a window screen bent out and the back door open. A report was taken.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

1:54 a.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported someone outside his tent whispering very violent things. When asked if he was near the lake, he whispered something about large black swans.

2:15 a.m. — A caller from Del Ta Don Court reported an ongoing neighbor dispute for the last five years.

3:06 a.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported security “goings hands-on” with a man who had been screaming and taking food from people’s camps. The man was advised to leave but hopped a fence and stole a guitar. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and possessing metal knuckles.

7:30 a.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported a stolen vehicle.

8 a.m. — A caller from Nugget Street reported finding a ball of meat with a green substance inside, possibly an attempt to poison his dog. A report was taken.

9:47 a.m. — A caller reported a 16-year-old boy out of control and punching walls after he was asked to do house and yard work.

12:08 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road and Boulder Street reported a woman got dumped out of a truck at the cemetery and was a mess. She said she only owes the IRS $300. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

1:16 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Odyssey Way reported a man trespassing fishing in a pond. He was cited.

1:51 p.m. — A caller from Auburn Faith Hospital reported an assault victim from Highway 20, who did not want to press charges.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from Norambuaga Lane reported a woman with a large dog tied with a rope to her belt loop. She was trying to get people to fight her. She could not be located.

3:27 p.m. — The CHP requested assistance with an uncooperative driver who failed to yield on Highway 49 and Gautier Drive. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, evading officer and an outstanding warrant.

4:57 p.m. — A caller from Mountain View Drive reported a man yelling and throwing objects at a woman. He then left in a vehicle missing its hood and a door.

5:49 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a woman tried to run him over on purpose and has done this twice before. She denied it.

7:16 p.m. — A caller from Devonshire Circle reported a physical fight involving three men.

7:37 p.m. — A caller from Running M Drive reported a drunken woman had broken out the window of a camper.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from Gas Canyon Road reported drunken people riding jet skis in Lost Mine Lake. They then left.

9:35 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Pine Flat Way reported macing a man who came at him with a screwdriver. The suspect reportedly was stalking the caller’s mother. He was gone when deputies arrived, and the woman was advised to relocate her camp and obtain a restraining order.

9:46 p.m. — A caller from Robert Court reported a theft.

10:47 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Valley Road reported a 17-year-old boy was out of control. He was cited on suspicion of vandalism.

11:14 p.m. — A woman reported a drunken man grabbed her by the neck and pushed her against the wall before leaving. He reportedly pulled a gun during an argument the previous week. A report was taken.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

2:18 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a tweaker outside mooning patrons. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

11:57 p.m. — A caller from Union Street reported a transient watching pornography on a cell phone. A warning was issued.

