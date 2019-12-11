Nevada County police blotter: Man reports pornographic video taken during Xanax blackout
Grass Valley Police Department
Tuesday
9:01 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported two men punching each other. One had been hit in the face and kicked multiple times. A man was arrested on suspicion of battery causing bodily injury, and a woman was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.
12:08 p.m. — A caller from Richardson and North Auburn streets reported the theft of a purse with someone using a card to make online purchases.
12:19 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street and McCourtney Road reported a man throwing things at a house and kicking the front door.
12:34 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient had surrendered multiple needles filled with blood and meth.
1:19 p.m. — A caller from Brighton and Chapel streets reported a man walking with half a bike. When he saw the caller looking at him, he dropped the bike, walked away and tried to hide his face.
1:32 p.m. — A caller from Maltman and Joerschke drives reported a man carrying a machete.
4:16 p.m. — A man from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a stolen vehicle. He then called back to report he had forgotten about dropping it off for an oil change.
5:39 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported a car speeding with no lights on, which could not be located.
Wednesday
2:46 a.m. — A woman reported a man threw her over a bed and called her names. Both the man and the woman were arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday
7:08 a.m. — A caller from Hanging Wall Drive reported finding mail on the ground, possibly from an attempted theft.
10:40 a.m. — A caller from Gas Canyon Road reported vandalism to work equipment.
12:06 p.m. — A man reported someone posted a pornographic video of him while he was in a Xanax blackout. The video had been posted at least two years ago without his permission.
12:25 p.m. — A caller from Nichols Road reported the theft of a generator, trash pump, tools and other items.
12:29 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing and Murphy roads reported the theft of a boat trailer.
12:55 p.m. — A caller from Butterfly Drive reported he had been delivering a package but left it at the door because he could hear yelling and someone being slammed against a wall. A woman was contacted and said he probably heard her Law and Order TV show.
1:36 p.m. — A caller from a business at Pleasant Valley and Blackledge roads reported a bike theft.
2:27 p.m. — A caller from Little Pond Lane reported a forged check.
6:01 p.m. — A caller from Pine Hollow Road reported a dog broke into a coop and killed the chickens.
8:29 p.m. — A caller from Auburn and Kiwi roads reported finding an abandoned goat chained to a fence.
Nevada City Police Department
Tuesday
3:05 p.m. — A caller from a business on South Pine Street reported a person stole items, which were recovered.
5:08 p.m. — A caller from Winter and Cottage streets reported a baby bear running down the street. It was gone when an officer arrived.
9:23 p.m. — A caller from East Broad and Orchard streets reported possible mail theft.
— Liz Kellar
