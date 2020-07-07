Nevada County police blotter: Man reports people calling him a pervert
Grass Valley Police Department
Friday
9:45 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported having been “jumped” last week.
11:44 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a fox with a lid on its head, which could not be located.
2:30 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man had been assaulted.
5:08 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and McCourtney Road reported a vehicle that had been speeding went off the road.
6:14 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man left a wallet in the bathroom that had a bunch of needles in it, and left blood in the sink.
7:32 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Packard Drive reported a man trying to break into a garage.
Saturday
10:50 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a group of people chanting white supremacist statements who were being very loud. Another caller reported three men in a verbal dispute. Two were pro-Trump and the third man was stating, “No KKK, no fascists.”
3:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Maryland Drive reported a broken water main.
4:58 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man throwing rocks into the road. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and resisting arrest.
5 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a theft. A man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
5:25 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Ranch reported trespassers setting up a party at the pond. They were gone when an officer arrived.
6:18 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported anti-police graffiti.
10:06 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of East Maryland Drive reported people shooting a shotgun into the cemetery.
Sunday
12:53 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Ivy Street reported two men and a woman in a physical fight. No charges were requested.
11:50 a.m. — A woman from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported the theft of all her clothing.
12:47 p.m. — A caller from Lamarque Court reported a man selling drugs. He was gone when an officer arrived.
2:42 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported someone broke a gate at the back of the property. It was possibly associated with drug activity.
6:08 p.m. — A man from Sierra College Drive reported a man with a knife chased him on the NID trail.
6:11 p.m. — A caller from Ocean Avenue reported people in a physical fight. A report was taken.
6:34 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported two men in a physical fight.
8:27 p.m. — A caller from Bank and South Auburn streets reported a man carrying a beer and asking people for money. He was arrested on suspicion of violating probation and having an open container.
8:28 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Maltman Drive reported two juveniles inside the locked gate of a business, destroying items.
9 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian. No injuries were reported.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
11:21 a.m. — A woman from Oak Hollow Drive reported finding her purse unzipped and her firearm missing.
11:58 a.m. — A caller from Town Talk and Brunswick roads reported a man and woman involved in a drug deal. A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
12:21 p.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way reported a dog attacking and chasing animals.
1:23 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Campground reported a man trying to leave without paying.
2:18 p.m. — A caller from Paloma Way reported a pig habitually at large.
3:14 p.m. — A caller from Clipper Creek Road reported a fraud call asking for money.
9:46 p.m. — A man from Ridge Road reported people calling him a pervert.
— Liz Kellar
