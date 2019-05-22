Nevada County Police Blotter: Man reports minions causing trouble

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:02 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of pills from a bedroom.

2:06 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported transients in the stairwell doing drugs.

2:26 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman causing a disturbance. A different woman was located and was determined to be intoxicated to the point of being unable to care for herself. She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public,

5:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported finding drugs, which were collected for destruction.

6:20 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Depot Street reported ongoing issues with transients dumping trash, sleeping on the porch and breaking into a house. Extra patrols were requested.

6:30 p.m. — A caller reported a man and a woman throwing things. The situation was mediated.

Wednesday

12:44 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a drunken man stumbling round the parking lot who smacked the caller’s car window before wandering off.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

3:42 a.m. — A man reported two teenaged boys in his trailer who sprayed bleach on his couch and threw urine on him, who are minions of a neighbor.

9:25 a.m. — A woman from Banner Lava Cap Road reported her neighbor was being horrible to her.

10:29 a.m. — A man from Golden Eagle Way reported four men in his yard pointing rifles at him. A woman called to report he might be using crystal meth and was not lucid.

10:51 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported a man possibly casing houses. He could not be located.

2:47 p.m. — A woman from Highway 174 and Cedar Ridge Drive reported a shirtless man trying to break in through the front door. He seemed to be under the influence of a controlled substance and his pants were partially down. He might have broken into a neighbor’s vehicle and residence. He then was in her back yard, staggering around. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

4:43 p.m. — A woman from Torrey Pines Drive reported a man was throwing things outside and has been physical with her earlier. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

10:40 p.m. — A woman from Sweetland Road reported she had a dream that her son had been shot in her front yard.

10:42 p.m. — A caller from the FAA reported someone using a green laser, and requested an area check. Nothing was located.

11:29 p.m. — A caller from Mountain Lion Road reported a rabid fox that might need to be put down.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

10:43 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported the theft of a wallet from a purse.

10 p.m. — A caller from Commercial and Main streets reported a man pleasuring himself outside a business. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

— Liz Kellar