Nevada County police blotter: Man reports his only weapon is his fist
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
1:52 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight because customers were possibly trying to leave with open containers. No charges were desired by either party.
2:38 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a trailer hit a building in a drive-thru and left.
5:29 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported a gate was vandalized and a lock was cut. Extra patrols were requested. A caller later reported a unit had been broken into.
10:07 a.m. — A caller reported his phone had been lost and now personal information had been stolen, including tax return information.
12:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported email and a phone were hacked and a loan taken out in the victim’s name for $4,800.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
1:28 a.m. — A caller from Hoppy Hollow Road reported a man turned off the power to the house, was throwing items and pushed another man down the stairs. No medical attention was needed.
8:29 a.m. — A CHP officer was out with three cows in the road at Highway 20 and Melody Road. A woman called to report they were not hers, and that about a month ago they were put in her yard but did not belong to her. She had returned them to their owner.
9 a.m. — A man from Nevada City Avenue reported a heated verbal argument with his son. He said they were both drunk. He then said he was thinking about grabbing a weapon, but advised his only weapon was his fist.
10:05 a.m. — A caller from Aileen Way reported someone knocked over a trash can and left feces in the newspaper, possibly trying to harass them.
12:22 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported a woman and a man causing fights and hitting each other, after having been kicked out of a store and refused alcohol. They could not be located.
2:54 p.m. — A caller from Casa Loma Drive reported a possible scam.
2:57 p.m. — A caller from Leaf Lane reported teens were on the property to fight. They then tried to fight the caller before leaving.
3:44 p.m. — A caller from Harmony Estates Road reported a bank scam in which the caller purchased several gift cards.
6:47 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Maple Way reported a goose flew into a power line and knocked the power out.
7:34 p.m. — A caller from Lone Pine Drive reported a physical fight involving as many as six men. One man was in a chokehold. The parties were separated and the situation was mediated.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
7:51 p.m. — A caller from a business on Argall Way reported a physical fight.
— Liz Kellar
