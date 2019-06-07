Nevada County police blotter: Man reports ‘green light’ people trying to kill him

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:06 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported a burglary.

9:13 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a person causing a disturbance and spitting on people and vehicles in the parking lot. The person was gone when an officer arrived.

10:10 a.m.— A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Main Street reported a theft.

11:20 a.m.— A caller from the 300 block of Columbia Avenue reported possible drug sales.

2:53 p.m.— A caller from North School and West Main streets reported a man tried to steal his money. A report was taken.

5:45 p.m.— A caller from Highway 20 and Idaho-Maryland Road reported a ladder came off a truck and hit a vehicle.

7:08 p.m.— A man from Highway 20 and West Empire Street reported he was attacked by some flying luggage from a luggage rack.

8:24 p.m.— A caller from the hospital reported a patient was biting and hitting staff.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

12 a.m.— A caller from Skyland Road reported a drunken man pounding on the door, refusing to leave. He was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order.

2:36 a.m.— A man from Ballantree Lane reported gang activity and “green light” people were tapping on his window. He said one of them was a skinhead who was trying to kill him. At 5:30 a.m., he reported the men who were outside somehow got him into the brush and tried to beat him up, but he got away. It sounded like he was washing dishes while he was on the phone with the dispatcher.

6:45 a.m.— A woman from Brunswick Road reported that squatters possibly were planning to break into a residence and steal items. A report was taken.

8:28 a.m.— A woman reported that a man came over for a date and then stole items including kitchen towels and $89.

9 a.m.— A caller from River Ranch Road reported a family member broke into a closet and stole items.

3:10 p.m.— A caller from Dogwood Road reported a theft from an AirBnB..

3:37 p.m.— A caller from Charles Drive reported fraudulent emails.

3:49 p.m.— A caller from Maranatha Place reported the fraudulent use of a dating website.

4:09 p.m.— A woman from Pine Court reported her cards were being used in fraudulent purchases.

4:11 p.m.— A caller from Greenhorn Road reported a stolen firearm.

5:15 p.m.— A caller from Golden Polaris Place reported vandalism to a residence.

8:54 p.m.— A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported the theft of $500.

8:55 p.m.— A caller from the Cascade Shores boat ramp reported a large party with around 100 juveniles being extremely loud with their music and drinking alcohol. No one was located.

11:39 p.m.— A man reported not liking where the construction cones are placed at Highway 20 and West Empire Street because they are in the way.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

7:17 a.m.— A caller from Jordan and Cross streets reported an overflowing sewer.

5:43 p.m.— A caller from a business on North Pine Street reported a theft.

— Liz Kellar