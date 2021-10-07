Nevada County police blotter: Man reports fight breaking out at transient encampment

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

12:46 a.m. — A caller from a grocery store on Higgins Road, near Combie Road, reported suspicious activity involving homeless people in the area. The caller did not provide extensive details on what had occurred.

10:18 a.m. — A caller from a mobile home park on Rough and Ready Highway reported that her neighbor had been screaming for the past four days straight. The caller said that she believed that the neighbor was using drugs and was possibly in the process of being evicted.

11:55 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia School reported two individuals in a parking lot outside the school who were allegedly using illegal drugs. Deputies responded but were unable to locate these individuals.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from Creek View Drive reported that a neighboring pit bull was harassing their livestock through a fence.





12:41 p.m. — A caller from Dobbins Drive, near Spring Road, reported that their home had been broken into while they were away on vacation for a week.

11:15 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road, near Emerald Lane, reported a group of four to six people physically fighting each other, all apparently associated with a large homeless encampment in the area.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

9:46 a.m. — A caller from Mine Rock Road, near Searls Avenue, reported that he had been threatened with bodily harm by the mother of his child, with whom he has been going through a custody battle. Additionally, the caller claimed that the woman had given out his phone number to a number of different people who were now making threats over text as well.

— Stephen Wyer