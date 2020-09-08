Nevada County police blotter: Man reports driving to Philadelphia to escape suspicious van

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

12:21 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a man trying to open car doors and trying to unlatch a gate. He could not be located.

12:23 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a man passed out in a vehicle in the drive-thru. He was cited on unknown charges.

3:19 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joyce Drive reported a huge party with people breaking items. It was quiet when an officer arrived.

10:41 a.m. — A caller reported having been the victim of a kidnap scam via phone call, by a suspect who said they were Mexican mafia and would kill her son if she didn’t pay. She paid them $7,600.

5:36 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Freeman Lane reported catching a man inside a trailer, who left on foot when confronted.

Saturday

6:45 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Morgan Ranch Road reported an email fraud.

9:33 a.m. — An assault was reported.

2:51 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man stole a flashlight. He was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, and an outstanding warrant.

4:40 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported the theft of a demo phone.

Sunday

9:55 a.m. — A caller from the 1500 block of Mulberry Drive reported the theft of a hitch.

2:12 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of a mountain bike.

Monday

12:50 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Pine Street reported a loud party with someone shooting off firecrackers.

8:39 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported fraud on a credit card involving the “underside of the world.”

2:21 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man harassing people, following young teenage girls and making inappropriate comments. He had stolen socks from a different business, which were returned, and had stolen candy from the first business, which was also returned. He was barred from returning to either business.

3:40 p.m. — A man from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported he saw some of his stolen items posted on Facebook and was setting up a meeting with the suspect. The person was cited on unknown charges.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Comstock Court reported someone shot out the rear window of a truck.

10:56 p.m. — A caller from Walsh and Townsend streets reported three juveniles throwing rocks at houses, and requested extra patrols.

11:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Stewart Street was convinced all of Northern California was evacuating because the generator was on at the police department. She was advised that was not the case.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

4:10 a.m. — A caller from King Way reported someone broke into a pump house and now there was no water.

8 a.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported a homeless camp with about six transients doing drugs and defecating in the creek. No one was located.

9:02 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Pear Orchard Way reported receiving a scam call that her computer had been hacked.

9:08 a.m. — A man reported that he had been followed by a suspicious van through the parking lot of a business on Combie Road, and said he drove all the way to Philadelphia because he did not feel safe.

10:29 a.m. — A caller from Badger Court reported a woman was making threats and then showed up. Another caller reported she was drunk and “out cold” on the pavement. A report was taken.

10:43 a.m. — A caller from Norlene and Tammy ways reported a sign with offensive language. It read “Trump 2020 No More B*******.”

4:26 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley and Lewis roads reported a man driving a truck up the middle of Deer Creek.

6:08 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and Four Seasons Trail reported four people ripping out a medical marijuana grow. A report was taken.

6:14 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive and Little Valley Road reported two or three people trespassing and doing drugs at the creek.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

2:38 p.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue reported a woman yelling at people and going through trash. She was wearing all black and had only one sandal on.

— Liz Kellar