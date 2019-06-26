Nevada County Police Blotter: Man reports card skimmer at gas station

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:09 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Brunswick Road reported a woman dancing and making people uncomfortable.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Main Street reported a theft from a vehicle.

2:02 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street and Conaway Avenue reported a woman sitting on the corner, screaming and throwing trash.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man running around, waving his arms and screaming and scaring customers.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman in a Satan hat who stole an item and fled.

4:15 p.m. — A man from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported fraudulent charges on his account after he used a card reader at the gas station.

9:03 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported a man in a truck making a drug deal. Extra patrols were requested.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

3:08 a.m. — A caller from Bertino Road reported hearing a man screaming for help. No one was located.

8:08 a.m. — A caller from Tammy Way reported an assault yesterday at the Alta Sierra Country Club.

10 a.m. — A caller from Penny Court reported a physical fight involving brothers, with one punching the other. A report was taken.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows and Dog Bar roads reported a man walking into traffic and throwing punches at vehicles. He could not be located.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Penn valley Drive reported a truck running other vehicles off the road.

2:44 p.m. — A caller from Quarterhorse Drive reported the theft of jewelry.

3:14 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported a man passed out with a bottle of vodka next to the football stadium. He was cited on suspicion of being drunk in public and resisting arrest and released at the hospital.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported mail fraud.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from Pauls Place reported the theft of money and artwork.

10:12 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs and Mystic Mine roads reported an occupied vehicle on its side in a ditch.

11:20 p.m. — A woman from Highway 20 and Sardonyx Drive reported having been battered. The male half said she tried spitting in his face and had blocked his truck in.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

12:32 a.m. — A caller from York Street reported a physical fight involving four or five people.

4:02 p.m. — A woman reported a firearm was stolen in 2003. A report was taken.

5:39 p.m. — A caller from Main Street reported finding a bloody knife in the leaves

— Liz Kellar