Nevada County police blotter: Man reportedly crashed Zoom meeting, tried to talk to children
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
12:25 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bennett Street reported a man trespassing in a backyard, who said he just got out of jail. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.
11:03 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man panhandling, harassing customers and going through trash cans.
12:11 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported fraud using his tax ID number.
12:45 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bank streets reported two people chasing each other. They could not be located.
4:04 p.m. — A caller from a business on Sutton Way reported a theft.
4:55 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a fraud.
9:44 p.m. — A caller reported a girl was being threatened by a boy via Snapchat and other social media sites, and he was demanding money from her.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
12:01 p.m. — A caller from Old Pond Lane reported ongoing fraud calls from someone requesting donations for the police department.
1:03 p.m. — A caller from Julia Ranch Road reported identity theft.
2:58 p.m. — A man reported his vehicle had been stolen from Sacramento and now someone had found some of his belongings off Combie and Magnolia roads. The vehicle was still missing.
4:25 p.m. — A caller from Mount Olive Road reported that during a Zoom meeting with second graders on a secure site, a man got on and was trying to get information from the children.
5:04 p.m. — A woman from Combie Road reported she had been hit in the face, but then would not provide any further information.
5:25 p.m. — A man from Justine Lane reported a residential burglary. Nothing appeared to be missing.
7:51 p.m. — A caller from the jail requested assistance with a combative woman who swallowed glass and might be armed with a shank.
8:52 p.m. — A man from Knoll Top Drive reported people were after him with a machine gun. A report was taken.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
8:15 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a man and woman in a physical altercation.
10:12 a.m. — A caller from West Broad Street reported the theft of patio furniture.
4:26 p.m. — A woman from Commercial and Main streets reported the theft of a cellphone. A woman was stopped on Providence Mine Road and arrested om suspicion of possessing stolen property and violating probation.
8:58 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat campground reported a physical fight. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and resisting arrest.
— Liz Kellar
