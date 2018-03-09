Nevada County Police Blotter: Man reported yelling, swinging metal pole

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:32 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man in a garbage bin with the lid down.

8:22 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 600 block of Freeman Lane. An arrest was made on charges of shoplifting.

8:27 a.m. — A person on the 1000 block of Sutton Way was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

12:58 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported two transients came into a business and threatened the caller, then threw up gang signs and left on foot.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Kendall Street reported hearing a woman screaming. The caller said multiple people came out to find out where the screaming was coming from. A caller said there was a man stuck under a residence.

3:03 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported an uncooperative man who had been drinking. A person was arrested on charges of trespassing and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

5:28 p.m. ­— A caller near the corner of West Main Street and Townsend Street reported a man sitting on a bench with a large knife, yelling at cars.

6:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported an intoxicated person passed out in a lobby. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing.

7:39 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported a disorderly man who was fighting outside a business. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

8:23 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man screaming and yelling and swinging a metal pole.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

8:07 a.m. — A caller from Caledonia Way reported an attempted break in. A friend told the caller there were footprints near the house and a door had been tampered with.

9:36 a.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue reported someone coughing and throwing up in the woods.

1:11 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported someone had entered a business about seven days ago and cut the phone/internet lines. Everything was working Thursday night but not Friday morning. The utilities had been fixed but the phone company said they had been cut multiple places.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from Adam Avenue reported grand theft auto. The caller was selling her vehicle to someone who got in and took off.

2:25 p.m. — A caller near the corner of East Bennett Road and La Rock Avenue reported finding a duffle bag on the road with personal belongings.

6:54 p.m. — A caller from Cliffs Place reported wanting to report an embezzled vehicle. The event had occurred several days previous.

7:36 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported three male transients had been harassing her.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

4:39 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported a man using a slimjim on a vehicle. Officers found it was his vehicle.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Main Street reported people in front of her business smoking drugs.

Friday

12:39 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Broad Street and Union Street. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

1:05 a.m. — A caller reported someone calling care homes in Auburn and advising them she was in imminent danger, that she was a danger to herself and she knew the location of guns. Officers found her polite and healthy.

— Ross Maak