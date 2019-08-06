Nevada County Police Blotter: Man reported to offer ‘wads’ of cash for automatic weapon

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:46 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a suspect switched the tags on a generator to get a lower price, which was discovered on security footage.

9:47 a.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported a faucet and drip line had been tampered with.

10:36 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a person started a fire behind a business, but was now putting it out.

10:57 a.m. — A caller reported that a lost credit card was fraudulently used in Grass Valley with numerous charges.

11:31 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and East McKnight Way reported a SUV ran two stop signs and was passing vehicles illegally.

1:30 p.m. — A woman reported a neighbor keeps banging on her door during the night, possibly while intoxicated.

2:16 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported possible drug dealing. Nothing was located.

2:36 p.m. — A woman reported a man broke into her disabled vehicle and damaged the sunroof.

3:03 p.m. — A woman from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man accosted her for money and followed her to her vehicle. He was gone when an officer arrived.

3:29 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man waving around a machete. A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a similar incident at 4:36 p.m.

3:41 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a drunken man in a wheelchair. He was found with an open container and was advised to go home.

4:54 p.m. — A caller form the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported a person offering to sell drugs. The man was gone when an officer arrived.

5:45 p.m. — A woman from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man brandished a knife when he was asked why he was following her and her husband. He was arrested on suspicion of brandishing, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance.

8:33 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle hit a light post.

8:42 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man trying to break into a newspaper stand. He was moving on.

Tuesday

1:59 a.m. — A caller from Cornish Court reported a heroin overdose. The victim was taken to the hospital.

4:43 a.m. — A caller reported someone pounded on her bedroom sliding glass door. No one was located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

12:33 a.m. — A caller from Hanging Wall and Gold Hill drives reported hearing eight to 10 gunshots.

5:49 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a possible burglary attempt to a business with the suspect running away.

7:47 a.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing reported a possible stolen motorcycle on the side of the road.

8:18 a.m. — A caller from Wahoo Lane reported an ID was stolen and someone was opening fraudulent accounts in the victim’s name.

9:33 a.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way and Bitney Springs Road reported finding mail that appeared to have been stolen and ripped open.

10:52 a.m. — A caller from Lava Dome Way reported being called by a “deputy” about a warrant, and was advised it was a scam.

11:20 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Countrywood Lane reported mail theft.

11:56 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a juvenile assaulting staff and threatening to bash in vehicle windows. The juvenile was cited on unknown charges.

12:40 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road and Bentley Drive reported the theft of gas.

1:40 p.m. — A caller from Indian Flat and Robinson King roads reported a damaged mailbox and the possible theft of $70 in makeup.

2:04 p.m. — A caller reported a woman was attacked in North San Juan by a man. She could not be located.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and Aragon Way reported an abandoned dog.

2:10 p.m. — A caller reported a man had been texting and saying he wants to buy an automatic weapon, sending photos of wads of cash. He reportedly was the local high school drug dealer and was not someone who should have a gun.

2:50 p.m. — A caller reported a scam call with the suspect identifying himself as “sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Pryce” and telling the victim to come to the Eric Rood Administrative Center to pay for failing to show up for a federal jury summons.

4:25 p.m. — A caller from Tyler-Foote Crossing and Cruzon Grade roads reported the theft of metal from a truck.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported possible squatters in a foreclosed home.

5:40 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive reported mail theft.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

11:14 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento and Zion streets reported a car driving 90 mph. A warning was issued to the driver.

— Liz Kellar