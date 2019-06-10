Nevada County Police Blotter: Man reported to be yelling about John Lennon, popsicle sticks

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

7:04 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Plaza Drive reported being woken up at 4:30 a.m., when a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian pole on the sidewalk. It appears the vehicle sideswiped a solar-powered crosswallk pole, damaging the solar panel.

7:15 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported a man who was under the influence of drugs approached the caller and said they were all liars, started running toward the street, spraying water on a house before taking off on foot. He has been kicked out of the business before for being pantsless. He could not be located.

8:05 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported an ongoing shoplifting issue involving a man who rides a bicycle. He could not be located.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported smoke filling a back room.

10:45 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported the theft of an electric bicycle.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from South Church and Chapel streets reported chasing a vehicle that hit the caller’s vehicle. There was no damage to either vehicle, but the driver was cited for expired registration.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man passed out on the ground. He was taken to the hospital, medically cleared and arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and violating probation.

2:42 p.m. — A caller from Colfax Avenue and Clark Street reported a man throwing rocks at houses. He could not be located.

7:03 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported seeing a woman masturbating. She was cited on suspicion of loitering.

7:59 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a purse from an unlocked vehicle.

8:14 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and East McKnight Way reported the theft of a 32-foot modular construction trailer.

8:14 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Doris Drive reported the theft of a leaf blower.

8:23 p.m. — A caller from Ophir and Bennett streets reported two teenaged men drinking beer and waving a knife. A juvenile was arrested on unknown charges.

11:32 p.m. — A caller from Neal and South Church streets reported the driver of a vehicle pulled up and reported being chased, and then left.

11:51 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported hearing a car alarm and seeing a woman walking away from the vehicle. A report was taken.

Monday

6:31 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported letting a woman stay at her house during the last rain storm, and the woman then stole a crystal worth over $300.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

9:32 a.m. — A caller from Ocelot Drive reported a person offered a 5-year-old girl alcohol and she drank some of it.

10:19 a.m. — A caller from Flume Street reported a woman screaming at people, who was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

3:17 p.m. — A caller from Brindle Pony Road reported an assault.

4:35 p.m. — A caller reported someone took a baseball bat to a vehicle at the Cascade Shores boat ramp.

5:38 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported a tenant planted marijuana without permission and was refusing to remove the plants.

5:52 p.m. — A caller from Hooker Oak Road reported a person shooting for two hours or longer.

10:16 p.m. — A caller from Cal Fire requested assistance with a debris burn on Perimeter Road with drugs and armed subjects on the property. The people were cooperative and the burn pile was extinguished.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

8:25 a.m. — A caller from West Broad Street reported an eBay scam.

10:17 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a man screaming “you’re the one that killed John Lennon” and “popsicle sticks.” At 11:07 a.m., the man had returned and was pulling his pants down. He could not be located.

7:59 p.m. — A caller from Adams and Long streets reported a man yelling and talking to bushes. He was contacted and had been looking for his dog.

— Liz Kellar