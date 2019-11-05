Nevada County police blotter: Man reported to be exposing himself in park

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:13 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported the theft of approximately $15,000 in fine jewelry.

8:34 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported a 13-year-old girl claiming someone was following her. She said she slept on the street the night before. She was reported missing from a youth facility after punching a staff member and running off. She was arrested and taken to Juvenile Hall. At 4 p.m., a caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported the girl showed up again and said she “checked herself out” of Juvenile Hall. She then was walking barefoot down the street screaming she would not go back. She was cited. At 5:50 p.m., she was reported to again be AWOL. A caller from West Main Street reported the girl was at the door and was bleeding from the head, and said she fell. She was arrested again.

9:16 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported the theft of a generator.

11:08 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported graffiti on the wall.

11:45 a.m. — A caller from Bennett Street reported identity theft.

12:09 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported a vehicle had been broken into with the window smashed and electronics and a passport stolen.

12:14 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a vehicle just exploded, with no fire but fluid all over the ground.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man stole merchandise but left it behind when he fled on foot.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from Environmental Health reported a business ran a generator illegally during the power outage and employees got carbon monoxide poisoning.

2:13 p.m. — A woman from Sutton Way reported sending an Amazon gift card because of a fraudulent email.

2:48 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported a customer did not return or pay for a rented vehicle. The suspect was spotted across from the post office and the vehicle was towed.

3:09 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported check fraud.

4:44 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man pushing a child. The situation was mediated.

6:59 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of West Main Street reported a deck fire.

9:16 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight, with the victim saying two men jumped out of a vehicle and beat him up. No charges were requested.

9:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a stolen vehicle. It was located in the 100 block of Mill Street.

10:47 p.m. — A caller from the library reported finding a used needle in a trash can.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

6:47 a.m. — A woman from Ironclad Road reported an argument and biting a man to get away. She was taken to the hospital.

8:02 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing and Hyatt roads reported a dead bear on the road.

9:30 a.m. — A caller from Big Oak Drive and Random Court reported a residential burglary with the door kicked in.

11:27 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Ion Street reported vandalism to a fence and a window, possibly caused by a tire that had been “launched” from the road.

11:46 a.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported a man exposed himself, and possibly had mental health issues.

12:17 p.m. — A man from Pinoli Ridge Road reported an assault.

12:30 p.m. — A caller reported a man lying to the courts about his income.

12:46 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Elementary School reported ongoing vandalism issues.

12:57 p.m. — A caller reported elder abuse.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from Greenwood Circle reported the theft of clothes and a purse from a front porch.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from Dolores Drive reported catching a man trying to break into a residence, and requested extra patrols.

9:22 p.m. — A caller from Barn Hollow and Cooper roads reported hearing 16 gunshots. Nothing was located.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

12:33 a.m. — A caller from Old Washington Road reported a man outside the residence window, looking inside, refusing to leave. He could not be located.

— Liz Kellar