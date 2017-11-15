Nevada County Police Blotter: Man reported staring into the darkness

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:46 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported sometime the previous evening a donation truck was stolen. The caller located the vehicle pulled off to the side of the road on his way to work on Highway 20.

11:44 a.m. ­— A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a suspicious package that needed to be picked up. The package contained three containers of marijuana.

3:26 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of West Main Street reported getting home and having a suspicious man in his front yard. The caller asked him to move along and he did. The caller noticed a bunch of his items were left in the caller's back yard.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported reading the article about the woman being drugged at a bar in Nevada City and the caller said the same thing happened to her and a friend several months ago at a restaurant in Grass Valley.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported his ex is refusing to let him leave the parking lot. The caller said she keeps getting into his face. The caller then said she was causing disturbances with others in the parking lot. A person was arrested on charges of spousal abuse.

6:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Presley Way reported her neighbor super glued her dead bolt.

8:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a man refusing to leave and becoming threatening. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing.

9:35 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of East Main Street and Presley Way. A person was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and two probation violations.

10:36 p.m. — A caller near the corner of West Main and Alta streets reported a driver had been yelling he "just wanted a beer" and was clapping his hands. The driver was texting but still parked. Officers found someone waiting for a friend to pick him up.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

8:26 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported she was mailed a fictitious check from a company identified as Rockstar Energy Advertising. The caller's bank identified the check as fraudulent and no money was transferred. The caller wanted to report a scam and provided the phone number. Contact was made with the related phone number where a man with a thick accent identified himself as "John" and stated he was with Monster Energy. "John" was informed he was speaking with a deputy and was asked why he was mailing fictitious checks. "John" declined to answer and hung up the phone.

9:10 a.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported theft of a generator from behind the garage the previous night.

2:46 p.m. — A caller from Pine Hill Drive reported a dog had wrapped itself around a chair.

3:32 p.m. — A person at the Sheriff's Office reported a housemate entered her room uninvited. The caller said on one occasion it took her two and a half hours to get him out of her room.

4:48 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a scam, being out more than $50,000. The caller believed they were going to give it all back to her.

5:15 p.m. — A caller from Independence Trail said his vehicle was broken into while parked on the side of the road.

8:03 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Allison Ranch Road and Woodside Lane reported a man standing inside a guardrail staring into the darkness.

9:46 p.m. — A caller near Chalk Bluff Road reported tools taken. The caller was at his rental property and reported the same people he hired to grow his marijuana robbed him on Saturday. He said he was leaving because he didn't feel safe. It was a very complicated call.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

12:04 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street requested extra patrols during the night due to transients getting into the garbage bins and throwing trash around.

Tuesday

5:45 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported a person in a business that wasn't supposed to be there. While on the line the person went out the back door. Officers were unable to locate the person.

8:43 a.m. — A caller from the corner of Sacramento Street and Adams Street reported a man sleeping on a bench at a bus stop and requested officers to move him along.

10:51 a.m. — A person came to the Nevada City Police Department reporting a man down inside restrooms. It was unknown if the man needed medical assistance. An arrest was made on charges of driving away in an auto without the owner's permission.

11:06 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Reward Street reported two men sitting in a truck. The caller didn't know what they were doing but said it's probably illegal. Officers found two men still sitting in the bed of a truck, one wearing a camo jacket and the other "dressed like a hippy from the old days." Officers found no crime being committed.

6:46 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Searls Avenue reported some sort of traffic issue. It was unknown if it was a person or an animal down in the road. The caller could hear people asking for help. The caller then said it was possibly a bicyclist that was down. Another caller reported hearing a man moaning. Officers found no need for medical help.

Wednesday

12:53 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported someone wasn't leaving and was stealing coffee. A person was arrested on charges of trespassing.

— Ross Maak