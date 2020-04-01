Nevada County police blotter: Man reported on the roof in winter coat and Speedo

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

4:43 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a Ford F250 truck.

4:45 a.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Washington Street reported she had been threatened with a knife, a lit cigarette and a match. She then had been locked out of a house. A man was arrested on suspicion of exhibiting a deadly weapon and making criminal threats, and was jailed on a $12,500 bond.

8:18 a.m. — A caller reported someone had thrown a rock through the windshield of a car parked near the Sierra College Drive roundabout.

8:46 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man walked out with a basket of items. He was cited on suspicion of shoplifting, as well as a warrant.

11:28 a.m. — A woman at the post office reported a person deliberately hit her vehicle with their car door, leaving a dent.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from Gates Place reported a truck and two RVs parked in violation of anti-camping laws, as well as possible drug use.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from Conaway Avenue and South Auburn Street reported a possible “porch pirate” — a woman who was stopping at every address and looking into cars. She was not located during an area check.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from Arcadia Drive reported a transient camp near the rear of her property, and also noticed her vehicle had been gone through.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Walsh Street reported all of her car’s tires had been slashed. This was the third time this had happened.

7:47 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man with a stick hitting things and punching signs. He could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

4:09 a.m. — A woman reported her husband was “thrashing around” and saying, “Get the gun.” She was in the garage and he was looking for her. He called to report pirates had kidnapped his wife. It was unknown if it was a medical issue, and a report was taken.

6:55 a.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported someone had thrown beer bottles at two vehicles, causing broken windows and dents.

8:05 a.m. — A caller reported someone had broken into a residence on Newtown Road and Lois Lane.

11:36 a.m. — A caller from Running Horse Road reported someone stuck a knife in a vehicle tire.

1:09 p.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported a business was still conducting yoga classes.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from Jayhawk Drive reported a fraud.

2:46 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Stagecoach Way reported a man yelling at a neighbor in the street. The man had been on the roof all day, wearing a winter coat and a Speedo. He had also torn down a fence earlier. He then left.

5:18 p.m. — A caller from West Drive reported “crazy screaming,” which was found to be juveniles playing video games.

5:49 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Heesche Avenue reported three or four people yelling angry and aggressive things. One was waving a tire iron. It then turned into a physical fight with one person on top of another. The parties then separated.

9:36 p.m. — A caller from George Way reported a large gathering.

10:05 p.m. — A caller from Virginia Way reported hearing two gunshots. A caller from Peyton Place reported hearing four or give gunshots.

— Liz Kellar