Nevada County police blotter: Man reported for videotaping kids in park

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:50 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a group of 10 people in a physical fight at the bus stop. Another caller reported four people had jumped a man, who was on the ground. A report was taken and the man was transported to the hospital.

9:07 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a burglary to the property.

9:15 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man urinating next to a car. He was moving on.

9:16 a.m. — A woman reported a confrontation with a man at her business the previous day, with him seeing her at a gas station and then following her home. A report was taken.

10:04 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported a man vandalizing a residence and chasing the caller. The man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

5:23 p.m. — A woman from a business in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a person came in the store and threw a Red Bull and a sandwich at her. She did not want to press charges, but wanted the person advised against returning.

6:14 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported a drunken man in a van parked too closely and now was screaming and trying to open the door. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

8:52 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported the manager accidentally locked an employee inside. The employee was freed.

Thursday

1:19 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported someone on the back porch, tapping on the window. No one was located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

7:28 a.m. — A man from Purdon and Miller roads reported an assault by a man and woman, who had left the scene. He was taking their photo and they got upset. He was not injured and declined a report, but requested an area check for mail theft. Nothing was located.

2:12 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported a man was videotaping children at the park, but had left.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore South reported an 80-year-old man with dementia issues had been missing for more than an hour. He was located and wanted to speak to a deputy.

5:19 p.m. — A man from Sweetland Road and Cemetery Street reported a chow tried to get in his vehicle and attack him.

9:22 p.m. — A caller from Annie Drive and Brewer Road reported trespassers with flashlights. No sign of a burglary was found.

10:02 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported a man was under the influence of a controlled substance and was breaking items.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

9:40 a.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported a woman in the parking lot looking through vehicles.

— Liz Kellar