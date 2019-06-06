Nevada County Police Blotter: Man reported for playing hide and seek by himself

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:46 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a possibly drunken man with a hammer refusing to put the hammer away. The situation was mediated.

9:20 a.m. — A caller from Packard Drive reported the theft of a rental vehicle.

11 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a man building a tent and eating pizza and hanging out in a parking lot. He then was taking his clothes off. Extra patrols were requested.

12:33 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a person threatened to follow an employee home and slit her throat. A report was taken.

6:30 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported locking her keys in her vehicle. The vehicle was running and there was a dog inside.

8:29 p.m. — A caller from Alta Street reported a man running in the street, playing hide and seek by himself. He was gone when an officer arrived.

10:34 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a person left with a large cart of stolen groceries.

Thursday

4:20 a.m. — A caller from the 2500 block of Ridge Road reported hearing a very loud explosion, possibly a firearm, and then seeing a man running. Nothing was located.

6:11 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported two men in a physical fight.

6:38 a.m. — A caller from Finnie and Richardson streets reported finding a large amount of drug paraphernalia, which was collected and disposed of.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

12:47 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported someone tapping on the windows, possibly two AWOL youths who left at 11:34 p.m. No one was located. The juveniles eventually returned at 1:57 a.m.

7:19 a.m. — A caller from Bissell Place reported finding a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway. The owner was located and the two juveniles who had been AWOL were the suspects. They were admonished.

7:37 a.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported identity theft with someone trying to open a credit card in the caller’s name in Emeryville.

8:02 a.m. — A caller from Peardon Road reported the theft of a package from a mailbox.

10:09 a.m. — A caller from Kentucky Flat and Newtown roads reported hearing multiple gunshots and a man screaming.

10:21 a.m. — A juvenile reported an assault.

11:43 a.m. — A woman from River Ranch and Sun Ranch roads reported her neighbor was being aggressive over an easement dispute, and might be drunk or on drugs. At 11:48 a.m., the man called to report he had been attacked by her dogs and was seeking treatment. A report was taken.

11:55 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported the theft of mining equipment.

12:07 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Dog Road reported the fraudulent use of a credit card.

1:04 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported the theft of a bag containing a computer, keys and important documents from a vehicle.

2:20 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported drugs in the mail.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Valley Road reported ongoing issues with theft and trespassing.

4:04 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and Hillsdale Court reported a tree down across the road.

4:17 p.m. — A caller from Cliffo Road reported a person doing burnouts in front of a residence.

6:47 p.m. — A caller reported 15 or 20 King Charles spaniels in a possible puppy mill on Sky Pines Road, living in squalid conditions.

7:04 p.m. — A caller reported a person on Angelina Way sent $1,000 to a person claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office.

7:16 p.m. — A caller reported possible child abuse.

8:37 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported a firearm and jewelry missing from a locked camper.

8:51 p.m. — The driver of a Mustang failed to yield on Red Dog Road at Greenhorn Creek. A report was taken.

11:49 p.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported the theft of medications.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

5:33 a.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue reported seeing a hand remove a screen from a window. When the caller yelled, the person left.

10:32 p.m. — The CHP requested assistance at Highway 20 and Gold Flat Road with a pursuit of a vehicle that tried to hit a patrol vehicle. The suspect fled on foot from Nevada Street.

— Liz Kellar