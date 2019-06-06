Nevada County Police Blotter: Man reported for playing hide and seek by himself
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
8:46 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a possibly drunken man with a hammer refusing to put the hammer away. The situation was mediated.
9:20 a.m. — A caller from Packard Drive reported the theft of a rental vehicle.
11 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a man building a tent and eating pizza and hanging out in a parking lot. He then was taking his clothes off. Extra patrols were requested.
12:33 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a person threatened to follow an employee home and slit her throat. A report was taken.
6:30 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported locking her keys in her vehicle. The vehicle was running and there was a dog inside.
8:29 p.m. — A caller from Alta Street reported a man running in the street, playing hide and seek by himself. He was gone when an officer arrived.
10:34 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a person left with a large cart of stolen groceries.
Thursday
4:20 a.m. — A caller from the 2500 block of Ridge Road reported hearing a very loud explosion, possibly a firearm, and then seeing a man running. Nothing was located.
6:11 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported two men in a physical fight.
6:38 a.m. — A caller from Finnie and Richardson streets reported finding a large amount of drug paraphernalia, which was collected and disposed of.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
12:47 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported someone tapping on the windows, possibly two AWOL youths who left at 11:34 p.m. No one was located. The juveniles eventually returned at 1:57 a.m.
7:19 a.m. — A caller from Bissell Place reported finding a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway. The owner was located and the two juveniles who had been AWOL were the suspects. They were admonished.
7:37 a.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported identity theft with someone trying to open a credit card in the caller’s name in Emeryville.
8:02 a.m. — A caller from Peardon Road reported the theft of a package from a mailbox.
10:09 a.m. — A caller from Kentucky Flat and Newtown roads reported hearing multiple gunshots and a man screaming.
10:21 a.m. — A juvenile reported an assault.
11:43 a.m. — A woman from River Ranch and Sun Ranch roads reported her neighbor was being aggressive over an easement dispute, and might be drunk or on drugs. At 11:48 a.m., the man called to report he had been attacked by her dogs and was seeking treatment. A report was taken.
11:55 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported the theft of mining equipment.
12:07 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Dog Road reported the fraudulent use of a credit card.
1:04 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported the theft of a bag containing a computer, keys and important documents from a vehicle.
2:20 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported drugs in the mail.
2:23 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Valley Road reported ongoing issues with theft and trespassing.
4:04 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and Hillsdale Court reported a tree down across the road.
4:17 p.m. — A caller from Cliffo Road reported a person doing burnouts in front of a residence.
6:47 p.m. — A caller reported 15 or 20 King Charles spaniels in a possible puppy mill on Sky Pines Road, living in squalid conditions.
7:04 p.m. — A caller reported a person on Angelina Way sent $1,000 to a person claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office.
7:16 p.m. — A caller reported possible child abuse.
8:37 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported a firearm and jewelry missing from a locked camper.
8:51 p.m. — The driver of a Mustang failed to yield on Red Dog Road at Greenhorn Creek. A report was taken.
11:49 p.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported the theft of medications.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
5:33 a.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue reported seeing a hand remove a screen from a window. When the caller yelled, the person left.
10:32 p.m. — The CHP requested assistance at Highway 20 and Gold Flat Road with a pursuit of a vehicle that tried to hit a patrol vehicle. The suspect fled on foot from Nevada Street.
— Liz Kellar
