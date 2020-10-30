Nevada County police blotter: Man reported for exposing himself arrested on drug charges
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
8:08 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported one customer rear-ended another in the drive-thru.
11:44 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported the theft of wood, and requested extra patrols at night.
2:45 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Sutton Way reported an assault.
3:25 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Madrona Way reported a car had been broken into.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
6:22 a.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill and Red Dog roads reported a person in a car going from mailbox to mailbox, possibly stealing mail. No one was located.
9:44 a.m. — A caller from Cook Road reported a political sign had been vandalized.
9:51 a.m. — A caller from Casci Road reported the theft of the key to a snowblower.
10:39 a.m. — A caller from the Penn Valley cemetery reported a man was exposing himself. The man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.
11:07 a.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive reported a buck lying in the yard with an arrow in its back. It could not be located.
12:43 p.m. — A caller from Gold Hill Drive ad Silver Way reported a theft from a property.
1:04 p.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road and Mountain View Drive reported finding mail thrown on the side of the road.
4:49 p.m. — A caller from Dawkins Lane reported multiple people in a physical altercation. They could not be located.
6:55 p.m. — A caller from Meadow Drive reported an ongoing issue with a prowler who steals chicken eggs. The caller heard someone whistling for her dog and saw a flashlight. No one was seen on the property.
10 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln and McCourtney roads reported two people with a flashlight going through all the mailboxes. They could not be located.
11:18 p.m. — A caller from Silver Way reported two girls in white skirts dancing in front of the mailboxes.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
9:48 a.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported an unattended vehicle smoking from the hood.
1:10 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported having been assaulted and threatened with a Glock. A report was taken.
— Liz Kellar
