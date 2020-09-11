Nevada County police blotter: Man reported for drawing Nazi symbols on dog
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
12:57 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a transient drawing Nazi symbols on his dog with a Sharpie. He then said he found the dog in the back of a truck two days ago. He could not be located.
7:50 a.m. — A caller from Whispering Pines Lane and Clydesdale Court reported two men climbing in and out of a sewer gate. They could not be located.
1:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man and a woman in a vehicle for four hours, refusing to leave. A woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled substances for sale, possessing a controlled substance ad drug paraphernalia, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Nevada County Jail on a $35,000 bond.
2:04 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Litton Drive reported having obtained information of possible protests or an antifa gathering to occur this weekend, possibly shutting down the highway.
3:52 p.m. — A caller from Neal and Mill streets reported vulgar anti-Trump signs.
5:24 p.m. — A caller from a business sin the 600 block of East Main Street reported the theft of items from vehicles.
6:41 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Main Street reported a man possibly on drugs, possibly casing the area. He could not be located.
7 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported a census employee on the porch, refusing to leave.
8:39 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a vehicle hit a gas pump and left the scene.
8:49 p.m. — A caller from Whiting and West Empire streets reported loud music, which was turned off on arrival. At 10:08 p.m., the caller reported the loud mariachi band was playing again. At 10:16 p.m., a large party was contacted and they were shutting it down.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
2:24 a.m. — A caller reported four people blasting music at the Lake Wildwood dam. They were gone when a deputy arrived.
11:43 a.m. — A caller from Melody Road reported identity theft.
5:27 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 at the South Yuba River bridge reported a head-on collision, with one person bleeding from the arm.
7:30 p.m. — A caller from Little Deer Creek Lane reported a man tried to enter a residence and then ran into the brush.
— Liz Kellar
