Nevada County police blotter: Man reported for drawing Nazi symbols on dog

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

12:57 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a transient drawing Nazi symbols on his dog with a Sharpie. He then said he found the dog in the back of a truck two days ago. He could not be located.

7:50 a.m. — A caller from Whispering Pines Lane and Clydesdale Court reported two men climbing in and out of a sewer gate. They could not be located.

1:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man and a woman in a vehicle for four hours, refusing to leave. A woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled substances for sale, possessing a controlled substance ad drug paraphernalia, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Nevada County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

2:04 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Litton Drive reported having obtained information of possible protests or an antifa gathering to occur this weekend, possibly shutting down the highway.

3:52 p.m. — A caller from Neal and Mill streets reported vulgar anti-Trump signs.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from a business sin the 600 block of East Main Street reported the theft of items from vehicles.

6:41 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Main Street reported a man possibly on drugs, possibly casing the area. He could not be located.

7 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported a census employee on the porch, refusing to leave.

8:39 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a vehicle hit a gas pump and left the scene.

8:49 p.m. — A caller from Whiting and West Empire streets reported loud music, which was turned off on arrival. At 10:08 p.m., the caller reported the loud mariachi band was playing again. At 10:16 p.m., a large party was contacted and they were shutting it down.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

2:24 a.m. — A caller reported four people blasting music at the Lake Wildwood dam. They were gone when a deputy arrived.

11:43 a.m. — A caller from Melody Road reported identity theft.

5:27 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 at the South Yuba River bridge reported a head-on collision, with one person bleeding from the arm.

7:30 p.m. — A caller from Little Deer Creek Lane reported a man tried to enter a residence and then ran into the brush.

