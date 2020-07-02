Nevada County police blotter: Man reported for doing ‘his Constitutional NRA thing’
Grass Valley Police Department
Tuesday
12:08 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Pine Hill Drive reported a van hit a tree.
7:30 a.m. — A woman from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a backpack.
11:13 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported an altercation between a customer and the owner. The woman was carried out of the business by other customers after she attacked the owner.
11:17 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a man lying on the sidewalk with his hands down his pants, playing with himself. He was advised against trespassing.
1:56 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported a storage unit had bene broken into.
Wednesday
10 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ocean Avenue reported ongoing drug activity.
12:24 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Hughes Road reported a neighbor was painting a phallic symbol on his house to antagonize him, and bait him into breaking a restraining order. He was advised to contact code enforcement, add to his fence to block the view, or work to modify the restraining order.
4:05 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported issues with people on the roofs, graffiti and vandalism, and requested extra patrols.
4:54 p.m. — A caller from Race Street reported receiving LSD tablets in the mail.
5:23 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a backpack and fanny pack.
5:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman hiding in the bushes, urinating and defecating on the street. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
7:59 p.m. — Several callers from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported vehicles doing doughnuts in a parking lot.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
3:15 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported a drunken man hit a woman in the leg and now was breaking items outside. He then was reported to be trying to break down a door.
7:52 a.m. — A caller from Sandy Way reported a stolen vehicle.
8:52 a.m. — A caller from Capitol Drive reported a man attacked a Waste Management vehicle with a walking stick, hitting the windows and door.
8:59 a.m. — A caller from Starduster Lane reported a man shooting at odd hours, doing his “Constitutional NRA thing” and shooting “high-powered weapons.”
2:49 p.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported the theft of a bag of money.
4:49 p.m. — A caller from Applejack Drive reported the possible theft of a driver’s license from the mail.
10:07 p.m. — Multiple callers from Rough and Ready Highway reported vehicles doing burnouts in a church parking lot. Nothing was located.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
2:20 p.m. — A caller from Grove and Nevada streets reported a bear had made a “wallow” near the creek and had been there about a week and a half.
3:33 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento and Zion streets reported an altercation involving a man and a woman, with the man choking her. A report was taken.
— Liz Kellar
