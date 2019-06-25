Nevada County Police Blotter: Man reported for dancing in the street

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

11:27 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Maiden Lane reported a brick was thrown through a car window last night.

12:46 p.m. — A caller from a towing business on Idaho-Maryland Road reported a woman lying down in front of the business, refusing to leave and blocking the driveway. She doesn’t have the money to get her vehicle out. She agreed to leave.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a man stole tools.

2:59 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street requested a juvenile be cited for assaulting staff.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Packard Drive reported a possible attempted burglary with a broken window.

6:49 p.m. — A caller from Lidster Avenue and Hughes Road reported a man dancing in the street. He was gone when an officer arrived.

7:24 p.m. — A caller from a business the 1800 block of East Main Street reported an employee was mean-mugging him after he was told to leave.

9:28 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported hitting a person who jumped out of the woods in front of the caller’s vehicle.

11:08 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight involving a man and a woman. He said she stole his phone. A report was taken.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

2:30 a.m. — A man from Spenceville and Sierra roads reported people possibly trying to break into his vehicle. They were gone when a deputy arrived.

6:40 a.m. — A caller from Quail Creek Road reported a possible drug deal the night before.

8:16 a.m. — A man from Silver Way reported someone crashed through his fence and stole a dirt bike.

8:53 a.m. — A caller from Mackinac Court reported having been bitten on the finger by a rat.

9:34 a.m. — A caller from McDaniel Road reported a person with an illegal marijuana grow was leaving with a U-Haul trailer full of marijuana.

10:49 a.m. — A woman from Highway 49 and Rush Creek Way reported four armed men stole between $8,000 and $20,000 before leaving in a vehicle. A report was taken.

11:23 a.m. — A caller from Rollins Lake reported two people were thrown from a jet ski and were yelling for help. They were picked up by another boat.

11:58 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Flume Street reported a man making death threats. He currently was on the side of the road selling marijuana from a table. He was gone when a deputy arrived.

12:30 p.m. — A woman from Pleasant Valley Road reported a man showed up, put gloves on and started walking around the house while armed. He was talking about how she owed him $20 for gasoline. A report was taken.

12:43 p.m. — A caller reported scammers sending pornographic text messages.

1:49 p.m. — A caller from Alta Street and Bettcher Court reported a man opening mailboxes, who could not be located.

4:14 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported the theft of a vehicle.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported a teen boy assaulted his adult sister, who was being taken to the hospital. It was somewhat mutual combat and the juvenile was cited for battery.

7:20 p.m. — A caller from Lark Street reported a man possibly under the influence of a controlled substance who tried to break into someone’s truck and who said he had a gun.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

7:57 a.m. — A caller from the post office reported a man sitting on the ground possibly shooting up.

9:26 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported hearing five gunshots.

11:47 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a man and woman in a physical fight. They were gone when an officer arrived.

