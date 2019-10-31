Nevada County police blotter: Man reported for being ‘out of color’ and ‘out of context’

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:39 a.m. — A man from Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads reported a vehicle theft.

8:46 a.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a theft.

9:10 a.m. — A caller reported finding a child barricaded in a bedroom by a dresser, marijuana all over the residence and dog feces all over as well. A welfare check was requested.

11:42 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man left with a basket of stolen items.

11:49 a.m. — A woman reported that dispatchers were Satan’s spawn and businesses were abusing her money. She would not provide her location because “she is smarter than that and knows how it works.” She called back to say deputies were working for KKK and not Christians.

12:32 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone put spikes in the parking lot and a customer got a flat tire.

5:07 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a theft of an item that was located in the parking lot.

5:43 p.m. — A caller from Cypress Hill Drive reported a man broke a phone and threw a remote at a woman.

7:21 p.m. — A caller from Cypress Hill Drive reported a drunken man was threatening to take a truck. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

Thursday

6:05 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported someone cut the gas line to a box truck.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

11:29 a.m. — A caller from Cherry Creek and Bumpy roads reported finding a broken window at a residence with a backpack on the ground outside. A report was taken.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Via Vista reported a suspicious man going door to door selling something, who was “out of color” and “out of context.” He could not be located.

5:42 p.m. — An AT&T employee reported he was just shot at on Sweetland Road. He said a man came out of a residence and yelled at him and then he heard a gunshot. The suspect denied having any contact with the AT&T employee.

6:40 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported a man was assaulted. No charges were desired.

6:57 p.m. — A caller from Green Acres Drive reported a drunken woman was throwing things. She was gone when a deputy arrived.

7:24 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported an attempted residential burglary.

8:49 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Greenhorn roads reported hearing gunshots.

10:24 p.m. — A caller from Broadmoor Court reported a man was drunk and trying to break down a door. He had pushed a woman and then was passed out in his bed. No charges were requested.

11:06 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Dalmatian Drive reported vehicles doing doughnuts, “aka sideshows.”

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

11:47 a.m. — A caller from Nile and Adams streets reported an extension cord running from a house, across the street to a generator at another house.

— Liz Kellar