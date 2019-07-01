Nevada County Police Blotter: Man regrets telling friends to go swimming in Yuba River

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

9:22 a.m. — A caller from Gates Place reported a man and a woman in a physical fight. They were gone when an officer arrived.

11:53 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a border collie running in traffic, snapping at people trying to help and causing traffic to back up. The dog was taken to the animal shelter.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a stolen wallet.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a man broke into an apartment and stole items.

4:54 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient wearing a cast and on medication “strong enough to knock out a horse” just drove away. The vehicle could not be located.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from Primrose Lane reported a motorcycle with two riders, speeding and doing burnouts. It was not located.

8:03 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man stole some items, which were returned.

9:41 p.m. — A woman from Huntington Court reported another woman threw her phone on the ground and ran it over with a vehicle. The suspect agreed to fix the phone.

10:21 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported seven or eight juveniles were setting off fireworks in the street. Three juveniles fled on foot; three juveniles were cited on suspicion of violating curfew after admitting to lighting fireworks. An adult was cited on suspicion of evading an officer.

10:43 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported juveniles on a roof.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

4:08 a.m. — A caller from Greenhorn campground reported a drunken argument and being threatened after they were asked to keep it down.

8:33 a.m. — A caller from Mt. Judah reported the theft of two kayaks and a bag full of tennis items by two people in a U-Haul.

10:02 a.m. — A caller from the fire house on Tammy Way reported a “shady” vehicle.

4:35 p.m. — A caller reported he advised his friends to go swimming at Hoyt’s Crossing and then read it was too dangerous. He asked for a welfare check, then called back to say he reached them and they were now aware to not go in the water.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Access Road reported a person on probation was drinking and doing drugs in a vehicle. The person was gone when a deputy arrived.

5:53 p.m. — A caller from Peyton Place reported hearing 10 gunshots.

9:02 p.m. — A caller from Henson Way reported vandalism from more than a year ago.

10:56 p.m. — A caller from Wood Rose Way reported a bear in the laundry room, tearing up the ceiling.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

11:54 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Coyote Street reported a man waving his hands in the air and dancing. He could not be located.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from Monroe Street reported finding a pillow and blanket on private property, and requested extra patrols.

— Liz Kellar