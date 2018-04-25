Nevada County Police Blotter: Man pours liquid softener in dryer

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

10:35 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported a mountain lion seen walking.

11:10 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Clydesdale Court reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill.

11:35 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Buena Vista Street reported a man camped out in a vehicle for about three weeks. The person was blasting loud music at about 3 a.m.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a drunk man causing a problem pouring liquid softener in a dryer thinking it would make his clothes softer and smell better. He was advised not to do it in the future as it destroys the machines and was told he could finish his laundry but was not welcome back in the future.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Catherine Lane reported someone digging in rocks. The caller said the person has been seen there frequently.

3:53 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Maltman Drive and Joerschke Drive reported a small child in a vehicle holding a sign that read "help" and another that read "this is not my mother." Officers confirmed it was a hoax.

11:48 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a loud crash and a disturbance heard in the area.

Wednesday

12:33 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man throwing items at a front window, then trying to rip down a tree.

1:46 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Broad Street and Union Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

Nevada County Sheriff's Department

8:51 a.m. — A caller from Banner View Drive reported someone refusing to leave and had assaulted the caller. The caller said the person punched the caller in the eye.

9:15 a.m. — A caller from Penn Road reported receiving ongoing calls from a possible scam company.

9:21 a.m. — A caller from Gold Run reported a white, fluffy dog along the center divide.

9:34 a.m. — A caller from East Lime Kiln Road reported someone came into the caller's yard that morning saying he lost his cell phone and wanted it back.

9:36 a.m. — A caller from Cal Fire reported receiving a call from a male and the only thing heard was bomb and Bear River High School. Cal Fire said a younger sounding caller said "bomb" and "Bear River High School." The comment was not determined to be credible and the school was aware of the vague threat.

10:29 a.m. — A caller from Horton Street reported walking a dog and it got off the leash and the caller's son called in error.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported theft of a 21-inch belt sander taken from the caller's front porch.

7:12 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Beitler Road and Bitney Springs Road reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor. The caller said the neighbor attempted to run the caller off the road.

9:41 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Pleasant Valley Road and Wildwood Heights Drive reported a single gunshot heard in the area. The caller said he saw the gun go off in the middle of the street right in front of his house. Juveniles with fireworks were located and parents contacted.

10:52 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported someone in a parking lot honking a horn. The caller said he had a medical emergency but wouldn't give details. The caller may not have been truthful. The situation was mediated.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

9:30 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a woman screaming and had blue shadow on her forehead. Officers were unable to locate the woman.

— Ross Maak