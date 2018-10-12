Nevada County Police Blotter: Man pops out of bushes, rings doorbell incessantly

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

9:02 a.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of East Main Street reported someone possibly on drugs. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

9:48 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Main Street reported a vehicle almost hit her head on, then passed her on the right. The caller talked to the supervisor on site and he was not accommodating. The suspect then waved to her in a threatening manner at a gas station.

12:08 p.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of East Main Street reported a former roommate making her life unpleasant and harassing her.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported two transients loitering outside a store. One had a guitar and the other had a bucket.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a man selling drugs in front of a business.

7:41 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Brighton Street reported a man and woman physically fighting and yelling at each other. The caller disconnected when asked for more information.

10:45 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Olympia Park Road reported a "weird male" just popped out of the bushes and started talking to an employee, then was ringing the doorbell incessantly.

11:55 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of East Main Street and Manor Drive. A person was arrested on charges off two counts of failure to appear.

Friday

12:19 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Olympia Park Road reported someone ringing a doorbell. The caller said no one was near the doorbell and someone was ringing the bell and leaving. An arrest was made on charges of possession of a controlled substance, loitering and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

3:37 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Rockwood Drive and Hughes Road reported a vehicle parked that then left. The caller considered it suspicious since it was difficult to see from the apartment complex and wasn't parked in a space. The caller wanted absolutely no contact whatsoever with officers.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

12:17 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Pleasant Valley Road and Lake Wildwood Drive reported a vehicle going in excess of 100 mph.

2:38 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Brunswick Road and Idaho Maryland Road. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

4:29 a.m. — A caller from Little Greenhorn Road reported four to six shots heard.

8:28 a.m. ­— A caller from Lazy Valley Road reported finding her cow deceased. The caller thought it was possibly by a gun shot wound.

8:51 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a man loitering, drinking a beer and refusing to leave. The caller thought he had already drank his beer that morning and wasn't currently doing it.

9:33 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Adam Avenue and Rough and Ready Highway. A person was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

10:50 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a somewhat contained loose dog.

11:13 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Queens Court and Indian Spring Road reported being concerned because she was there to pick up property and no one was responding. The caller thinks she was there because her vehicle is out front and the victim is known to have hip problems. The caller said she may be avoiding her though because she owes the caller $18.

2:08 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Oak Street and Squirrel Creek Road reported noticing a gas powered blower backpack on a trail. When the caller went back 10 minutes later, the backpack was gone.

3:21 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Old Downieville Highway and American Hill Road reported finding a duffle bag full of property.

9:11 p.m. — A caller reported speeders and loud vehicles driving on Combie.

— Ross Maak