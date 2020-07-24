Nevada County police blotter: Man pointing finger guns, speaking gibberish reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

9:47 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole a bottle of wine.

11:33 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Church Street reported several incidents of vandalism. A door had been kicked in and a marble sundial had been knocked over and broken. A blow-up mattress also was found in the garden.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of West Main Street reported the possible theft of a cellphone.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North School Street reported a theft and a grievance.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a woman with her chest exposed, who was holding herself and seemed out of it. She could not be located.

1:35 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Carol Drive reported a woman had been assaulted and her arm was bleeding. She declined medical attention.

1:39 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Packard Drive reported vandalism to a vehicle.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a physical fight involving two men.

3:15 p.m. — A caller from Ruby Ledge Court reported a fraud/scam call.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

6:56 a.m. — A caller from Old Coach Way reported possible identity fraud.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported a battery had been stolen out of a truck two years ago and installed in a motorhome. The motorhome now has been towed and the caller wanted the battery back.

12:41 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Cemetery Alley reported the theft of a firearm and three magazines from a safe inside an unlocked vehicle.

1:13 p.m. — A caller from Salmon Mine Road reported the theft of a generator.

1:15 p.m. — A caller from Quartz Mine Place reported a person distributing marijuana to a minor.

6:35 p.m. — A caller from Wild Fern Place reported a squatter and drug activity.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

11:53 a.m. — A caller from Broad and Mill streets reported the theft of a fanny pack containing bear spray and sunscreen from a vehicle.

1:32 p.m. — A caller from Walrath Avenue reported bank fraud.

2:13 p.m. — A caller from East Broad and Main streets reported a squatter on vacant property.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from Spring and West Broad streets reported a man kept walking up to people and speaking gibberish. He pointed his finger like a gun and then said, “9 millimeter, wheelbarrow,” etc.

— Liz Kellar