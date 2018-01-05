Nevada County Police Blotter: Man photographs employees

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

9:29 a.m. — A person on the 1200 block of East Main Street was arrested on charges of second degree burglary, receiving known stolen property and a probation violation.

12:10 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported problems with a tenant in an apartment yelling with threats made and smoke alarms going off.

1:44 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of McCourtney Road reported theft of a purse from an unlocked vehicle.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a suspicious customer who came in and was taking pictures of the employees faces and some of the midsection of the females. The caller said they confronted him and he wouldn't answer at first, then stated he was taking pictures of the employees.

Recommended Stories For You

5:19 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sierra College Drive reported her husband was in a disturbance the previous night and was in the ICU with broken ribs and a collapsed lung. The caller states a person tried to hit the husband with a 2X4.

7:58 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man walking around a store possible planning to shoplift a bottle of alcohol. The man locked himself in the bathroom with the bottles. A person was arrested on charges of shoplifting and receiving known stolen property.

8:51 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Grey Avenue reported three people drove up to his house and started banging on the doors and windows. A vehicle was described as possibly "a little car." There were 2-3 "boys, all hyped up." The people were gone when officers arrived. The caller wanted the incident documented because one of the people said "your day is coming."

10:53 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported having friends visiting and they were under the influence. The caller said they damaged her house. The situation was mediated.

Friday

4:27 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Mill and Walsh streets reported being a street sweeper and seeing a man "walking animated" after seeing the caller. He was previously rifling through cars in the area.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

9:06 a.m. — A caller from Woodacre Road reported her daughter used the caller's credit card without the caller's permission and spent over $1,000.

11:31 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Fifield Road and You Bet Road reported locating a firearm in the gutter.

2:17 p.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported tenants moved out of the caller's cabin after being provided a move-out order however they locked the cabin and gave the key to a transient.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

Friday

1:22 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported she was "roofied" on Dec. 17.

— Ross Maak