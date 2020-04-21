Nevada County police blotter: Man passed out in the road

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

12:06 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Central Avenue reported someone in a white truck with its lights off move barricades, drive into a park and then replace the barricades.

11:12 a.m. — A caller in the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported his ex-girlfriend stole his bank card and used it without his permission.

Noon — A caller in the 500 block of South Auburn Street reported a vehicle that drove onto the sidewalk and struck a stop sign. No damage was done to the vehicle or sign. The driver was issued a DMV reevaluation form.

9:46 p.m. — A caller in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported the driver of a red sports car came through a business’ drive-thru, talking to himself and about threats to the president.

9:49 p.m. — A caller near West Main Street reported that someone was staring at her 14-year-old daughter through her bedroom window. The caller said this is the second time it’s happened in six months. Officers found nothing after an extensive check of the area.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

2:34 a.m. — A caller in Nevada County said her friend texted her, saying he was having an emergency. The friend said he was out of gas and stranded after leaving Nevada County for Arizona. The friend said “My eyes are turning” and has been missing for two days. The caller said the friend is an actor. Officers spoke with the caller, who said the actor was Mel Gibson and was stranded in the state of Nevada, near Arizona. The actor asked the caller for gas money via Amazon gift cards. The caller was told she was being taken advantage of by a scammer, though the caller felt certain the person was real.

7:47 a.m. — A caller on Lakewood Lane, near Gregg Lane, reported that his son returned to the property and verbally assaulted him. The son then took the caller’s phone and threw it, so he couldn’t call 911.

10:29 a.m. — A caller on Bitney Springs Road, near Masters Hill Place, reported that he’d had a dispute with a tree trimmer. The caller reported being “fumigated” with carbon dioxide in violation of lockdown orders. Dispatch said no crime had occurred.

12:19 p.m. — A caller on Mooney Flat Road, near Black Fawn Trail, reported someone had stolen a purse from a locked vehicle.

12:32 p.m. — A caller on Washington Road reported a campground that was open and accepting reservations and campers.

2:16 p.m. — A caller on Mountaineer Trail, near Kootenai Lane, reported that her brother-in-law threatened to come to her home and kill everyone there. The suspect said he had a gun and would shoot everyone. Dispatchers say Yuba City police contacted the suspect at his home.

11:03 p.m. — A caller on East Main Street, near Dorsey Drive, reported a man passed out on the white line in the road. The man then stood up and threatened to leave. The man became unresponsive when asked if he needed medical treatment, and seemed “out of it.” He then began walking toward Dorsey Drive.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

4:50 p.m. — A call on Argall Way reported that a bar was open, and was letting people stay, eat and drink.

8:50 p.m. — A caller on Sacramento Street reported a woman “cut him off in line” at a gas station. The women was stumbling and talking to herself. At one point she opened the caller’s door.

— Alan Riquelmy