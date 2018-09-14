Nevada County Police Blotter: Man on bicycle yells at fence

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:55 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported finding five syringes loaded with heroin in a shopping cart. The caller requested an officer pick them up.

9:58 a.m. — A caller from Dee Mautino Park reported a woman lying in the middle of Alta Street. The caller told her to get up, and she started walking down the road. The caller said the woman was then yelling and screaming.

10:23 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported last month she noticed a woman who was holding a newborn baby. The woman was screaming that her diaper was falling down, yelling possibly at her mother to hold the baby so she could pull up her pants. The caller said no stroller or diaper bag had been seen and was concerned for the welfare of the infant.

11:03 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Olympia Park Road reported a helicopter overhead and one of the employees in a smoking area with a nonemployee. When the employee told him to leave he jumped over the fence and ran off. The call was transferred to CHP, which reported it wasn't their helicopter.

11:40 a.m. — A 13-year-old caller reported she was just beat up by her grandmother and was outside without pants. Contact was made with both parties and no abuse and no crime was committed. Both parties were admonished.

8:43 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 400 block of Brunswick Road. A person was arrested on charges of bringing alcohol or drugs into jail, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

9:08 p.m. — A caller from the intersection of Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a man on a bicycle yelling at a fence on an overpass.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

3:27 a.m. — A female caller sounded very upset and drunk. A man in the background said "did you really call 911?" The woman said "I did, this is it." The line disconnected. There was no answer on callback.

8:25 a.m. — A caller from the corner of Lakeshore South and Green Valley Road reported a sick skunk near the restrooms.

9:28 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Rough and Ready Highway and Stagecoach Way reported a dog in and out of the road. The dog had a collar but the caller couldn't get close enough to the dog to get information.

11:52 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Allison Ranch Road and McCourtney Road requested cocaine pickup. The caller said it needed to be picked up in the next 10 minutes.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Road reported a car driving with only three tires. The caller said the vehicle was without a rear driver's side tire and was shooting sparks everywhere.

1:23 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Tyler Crossing Road and Dog Bar Road said two men were illegally dredging in a rock quarry. The caller said it was the same men who were there the previous day.

3:19 a.m. — A person at the sheriff's office reported attempted vehicular homicide and other related charges.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from Dana Court reported someone trespassing on his property and leaving a car on the caller's property.

5:32 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Road reported gunfire which sounded like it was in her backyard.

6:46 p.m. — A caller from Anvil Road reported some sort of explosions coming from the end of the road.

11:44 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported someone looking into vehicles in a parking lot.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

2:48 p.m — A caller from the 200 block of Buena Vista Street reported a transient refusing to move out from in front of an office. The person had been hanging out there for the last week and told the caller he wanted to go back to jail.

5:53 p.m. — A person on the 500 block of Sacramento Street was arrested on charges of a probation violation.

6:16 p.m. — A person was stopped near Robinson's Plaza. A person was arrested on charges of four counts of failure to appear.

7:13 p.m. — A caller from Pello Lane reported the construction site behind her house had a generator running again and she wanted to open her windows since the weather is getting cooler. Officers found no crime was committed.

10:39 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Coyote Street and Washington Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license.

— Ross Maak