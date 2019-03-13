Nevada County Police Blotter: Man ‘making himself a nest’ with a chainsaw

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:57 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported theft of meds. The caller went to pick up a prescription but it was picked up by someone else the day prior.

1:07 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Cambridge Court reported a transient camp on the backside of a property. The caller said there were constant campfires and flashlights causing a concern for the caller and the rest of his family.

3:25 p.m. ­— A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and South Auburn Street was an open line with a child in the background and talk of drugs.

5:23 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way was crying and requested an officer that loves him and that he'd be waiting out front.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sutton Way reported a man lying on concrete next to his wheelchair making weird noises and twitching. An arrest was made on charges of failure to appear, being under the influence of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

7:08 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive wanted to know if the neighbor using his chainsaw was going to catch her field on fire and burn her house down. The caller was advised of 911 usage and to call the business line to be transferred to Cal Fire.

7:18 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported via Cal Fire wanting to report a person who was a transient using a chainsaw in the field next door and "making himself a nest." An arrest was made on charges of failure to appear.

10:43 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a man passed out in a Dumpster. The caller had kicked him out of a store several times that day. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing and public intoxication.

Wednesday

5:35 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Freeman Lane reported a warming fire. An arrest was made on charges of starting a fire within Grass Valley city limits.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

9:11 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Woodlake Road and McCourtney road reported two women breaking in the back of a mailbox.

10:07 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported he found possible skeletal remains with deteriorated fabric about 20 feet off the road.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported possibly shooting a machine gun on the property behind his house. The caller said people shoot there all the time and nothing else was heard. The caller insisted it was a machine gun and definitely not multiple weapons being fire because he knows what they sound like.

12:05 p.m. — A caller from Jackass Flats Road reported a former student that failed her class 10 years ago at Sierra College had been hacking her computer. The caller said the former student was the culprit due to being previously emailed an ad for sex toys from his email.

1 p.m. — A caller from China Court reported the neighbor's goats were back on the caller's property.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from Shepa Road reported her brother in law took off with her vehicle. The caller had allowed him to drive it before and that was how he had access to keys.

8:01 p.m. — A caller from Tammy Way reported a vehicle "ripping up and down the street," then loading items into the car. The caller believed there was drug-related activity because when he contacted the female driver she was "tweaking."

10:42 p.m. — A caller from Shepa Road reported her car was stolen. The caller sounded very under the influence. It was possible the subject had permission to drive the vehicle earlier in the day. The caller called back saying the car had been returned.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

10:39 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported a woman trespassing on the property. The woman had locked herself in the bathroom.

4:55 p.m. — A caller at the Nevada County Sheriff's Office counter reported a transient walking on a trail beating a small dog.

5:18 p.m. — A caller from Martin Street reported her daughter wouldn't stop hitting the windows and her car with rocks and her tennis racket.

10:03 p.m. — A person was stopped on Sacramento Street. A person was arrested on charges of Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

— Ross Maak