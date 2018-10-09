Nevada County Police Blotter: Man locked in women’s room for three hours

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

6:13 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 99 and Sacramento Avenue said "you guys need to get here now. I just called this in." The caller was extremely frustrated that dispatch didn't know what he was talking about and didn't understand dispatch needed to get him through to the proper agency. The caller said there was an accident with an unresponsive patient. Chico CHP was contacted and already en route.

8 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Manzanita Diggins Drive reported a woman walking up and down the highway all night. She was then balled up on the side of the highway using her blue checkered muumuu as a tent.

8:36 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road reported theft of a firearm from her vehicle while giving a ride to her friends two weeks ago.

9:31 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported he accidentally locked his dog inside his vehicle with it running.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from Oak Country Drive reported not being onscene but having ongoing issues with a man on his property. The man claims he "owns the mountain."

11:34 a.m. — A caller from Salada Court reported a live rabid bat under her porch. The caller called back to say the bat left.

11:35 a.m. — A caller from Elephant Rock Court reported believing her current husband is married to the landlord. The caller further said she believes she is being poisoned. The caller didn't want medical treatment for the poisoning.

5:50 p.m. — A person on the 900 block of Maidu Avenue was arrested on charges of trespassing.

7:25 p.m. — A caller from Nevada County resulted in two people arguing about whether 911 was actually dialed, then disconnected.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

9:15 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Searls Avenue reported a "Bong Tours" bus was in front of their business. The caller didn't want people to think they were associated with the business.

3:40 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Searls Avenue reported a bus parking in front of a business and neighbors were coming to him upset with the smells coming from the bus. The caller said he can see the smoke coming from the windows and would like it moved along. The caller said people were living out of it and one tried coming in to use the restroom. The caller also said the bus was leaking oil.

10:32 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Lower Grass Valley Road reported a transient passed out inside a gas station.

Saturday

2:44 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nevada Street reported someone beating on a door and screaming. An arrest was made on charges of obstructing/resisting a public officer and public intoxication.

6:08 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sacramento Street reported a transient couple screaming at each other.

7:09 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Commercial Street reported a man yelling in the area.

10:23 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Spring Street reported a woman yelling and screaming at citizens. While on the line, people were screaming back at her.

1:05 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Coyote Street left the line open with a woman heard talking with another person. The caller was heard telling the other person he's going to get hit in the face one day. The caller later confirmed it was a pocket dial.

5:38 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Coyote Street reported a man and woman on the side of the road with the woman down the ground. The caller stopped to see if they needed assistance and the man said they were fine and the woman just had a dislocated hip.

8:08 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Boulder Street and Park Avenue reported a woman just hit, kicked and spit on another woman.

11:10 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a disturbance. An arrest was made on charges of a fight in a public place.

Sunday

1:24 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Zion Street and Sacramento Street. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation and driving with a suspended license.

2:03 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported he just got out of jail and couldn't get his jail-issued debit card to work. He was advised to call the jail.

9:48 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Gold Flat Road reported a woman had been camping out there and just defecated on the side of the offramp. The caller said this "crosses a line." An arrest was made on charges of failure to appear.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Main Street reported members of a group "were being hostile." The caller hung up twice and wouldn't answer questions when asked. The caller was possibly on drugs.

2:44 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Spring Street reported a man passed out against the Oddfellows' door. The caller was trying to leave from an event and couldn't open the door. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

4 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Coyote Street reported a woman laying in the shadows. The caller thought when someone was pulling into the firestation they would run her over. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

Monday

10:34 a.m. — A caller from Union Street reported a man locked in the women's room for more than three hours.

1:57 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a weird, paranoid person in the park near the playground.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Cottage Street reported she thought someone broke into her house the previous night, poisoned her dog and attempted to cut off her dog's tail. She said it would have taken at least three people to hold down her dog.

8:18 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a vehicle occupied by tennis courts. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation.

Tuesday

12:31 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Coyote Street and Dean Al reported two people going through garbage "with their dirty mouths."

— Ross Maak