Nevada County Police Blotter: Man locked in rental vehicle

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

10:53 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a tenant making threats to the caller and maintenance worker. The tenant believed people had been entering an apartment to steal gold that she had all around the apartment. The tenant said she thought she knew who it was and believed they were in her house "within 15 minutes of her leaving." The caller said she made threatening statements due to the issue.

11:03 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Harris Street reported a burglary.

11:54 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a debit card stolen and used at various Grass Valley stores.

6:01 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported dogs locked in two different vehicles. Officers were unable to find the vehicles.

7:09 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of East Main Street reported a car wash ripped the front bumper off his vehicle. The owner of the gas station was present and info was exchanged. The caller was advised no crime or collision happened and he should contact his insurance company.

7:30 p.m. — A person at the Grass Valley Police Department reported the location of a drug deal going on. The caller didn't want to give the location and was very uncooperative, saying she used to be a dispatcher and all these questions are unnecessary. The caller then flagged down an officer regarding a report related to Condon Park and drug activity.

8:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bennett Street reported a neighbor was deliberately playing his TV too loud. The caller called back saying he was woken up again by multiple people in the unit talking loud. Contact was made and the TV was turned down.

11:33 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported someone possibly hitting multiple vehicles in a parking lot with his vehicle.

Friday

12:40 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported ongoing issues with a woman yelling "Help me! Kill me!" and has been happening for weeks. Sometimes a man yells back "kill yourself."

3:20 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Upper Slate Creek Road reported breaking into someone's residence again and was in her room. She believed he was trying to take something from her purse.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

8:25 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Boreham Lane and Banner Lava Cap Road reported being locked in his rental vehicle, unable to get out.

10:06 a.m. — A person at the Nevada County Sheriff's Office reported being threatened by people they were supposed to be working for as property caretakers.

10:59 a.m. — A caller from Old White Toll Road reported a neighbor had fired a weapon in the air near the caller. The caller stopped at the end of the driveway and took pictures. The caller was making comments that he would shoot and kill the neighbor the next time the neighbor does this.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from Upper Circle Drive reported a juvenile shooting squirrels with a pellet gun.

5:04 p.m. — A caller advised he has full custody of his 15-year-old son but hadn't seen him for three months. The caller felt it was a conspiracy by the child's mother and grandmothers to keep the child from him. The caller was in Modesto and had not attempted to retrieve the child. The caller was advised to bring the custody order with him and call back if there were any issues.

8:07 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Drive reported she just received threats from a nephew saying he was going to shoot her and her grandchildren.

9:20 p.m. — A caller from Sunrise Lane reported someone across the street from him in a disturbance, hearing a gunshot. Another caller reported people screaming and yelling, but no weapons heard.

9:36 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Wellswood Way reported ongoing trespassing issues with someone who broke into a shed and set "booby traps" that had injured an employee. The person had been asked to leave multiple times.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

12:53 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of West Broad Street reported vandalism to a new sidewalk. Someone carved "satan" into the cement and the caller wants surveillance done.

5:56 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 300 block of Broad Street. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

Friday

12:58 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Broad Street and Commercial Street. A person was arrested on charges of for obstructing a police officer and failure to appear.

— Ross Maak