Nevada County Police Blotter: Man knocks on door asking for water

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

10:15 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported people camping in the wooded area behind the apartments, near the children's play area.

11:45 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a dog keeps coming in and out of the store.

4:13 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported shoplifting that just occurred. Officers were unable to find the subject.

5:02 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a neighbor just swung on his wife. The caller said they opened the door to the apartment and the woman came at her.

6:32 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported someone freaking out and breaking things.

10:40 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Idaho Maryland Road and Brunswick Road reported a transient man on the edge of the road, lighting sticks.

Monday

12:28 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported someone refusing to leave and coming behind the bar. The caller said the person was screaming.

Nevada County Sheriff's Department

Sunday

1:05 a.m. — A caller from Mica Court reported a vehicle blaring music for over half an hour. The car left.

1:32 a.m. — A caller from Mica Court reported a suspicious vehicle still at the location. The caller heard music coming from the vehicle.

1:36 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 174 and Meadow Drive reported hearing several gunshots. It sounded like two different sets of shots were fired and seemed to come from two different directions. Another caller from Apple Julianna Court reported hearing at least eight shots fired. An additional caller reported the shots were very bright and lit up the sky.

6:40 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported burglary to a business. The caller said someone broke into a business and stole money.

7:24 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported theft of $300 from the caller's wallet and keys to the caller's van. The caller said the subject was the caller's wife and she was still at the residence.

12:15 p.m. — A caller from Pingree Road reported a man knocked on her door and asked for water at around 9:30 a.m. An additional neighbor reported the same.

1:20 p.m. — A caller from Meyer Way reported a burglary within the previous two hours. The caller said the house had been ransacked.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from Trio Court reported a neighbor currently in violation of the new shooting ordinance.

5:34 p.m. — A caller from Maple Court reported a dispute with a neighbor over the property being surveyed. The caller said the neighbor's daughter just came and pulled the survey stakes out.

7:26 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Mooney Flat Road reported someone walked up to a vehicle and fired a gun into the vehicle. The caller reported seeing a muzzle flash. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

11:16 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive said he dialed the wrong number and hung up. On callback, the caller said he was fine and working late.

— Ross Maak