Nevada County police blotter: Man just wanted to share how amazing the Bible is

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:37 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported vandalism to two vehicles.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from Segsworth Way and Dorsey Drive reported drug activity and child abuse.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported the theft of tools from a truck.

2:43 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of Neal Street reported Dominos would not sell him a pizza. Another caller then reported he was throwing grocery carts and yelling. He agreed to move along.

3:58 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hughes Road reported a man who appeared to be out of his mind or on drugs, punching and grabbing at nothing. He was OK.

7:43 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a bunch of cars driving in circles in the parking lot. They could not be located.

7:46 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man stole a backpack full of items.

10:31 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Arcadia Drive reported a vehicle kept driving by. Flashlights were then seen in the backyard. No one was located.

11:07 p.m. — A man reported he was reading the Bible and it was all making sense and making him crazy. He didn’t want any help, he just wanted to share how amazed he was.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

9:01 a.m. — A caller from Francis Drive reported mail theft three days ago with a check cashed yesterday.

11:25 a.m. — A CHP officer advised a woman had dropped her son off on the side of the road on Highway 49 and La Barr Meadows Road after an argument. She said he hit her. He could not be located.

12:06 p.m. — A caller was talking gibberish.

12:54 p.m. — A caller from Meadowlark Court reported a $500,000 fraud.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from West Drive reported a fraud.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from Echo Ridge Drive reported having been attacked by a pit bull, but did not need medical attention.

3:40 p.m. — A caller from Child Protective Services requested a welfare check after a drunken woman driving a van on Highway 20 with a young child inside offered someone alcohol.

3:46 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported the theft of $20.

6:27 p.m. — A caller from Hilltop Road reported the theft of court documents.

6:42 p.m. — A man from Pleasant Valley Road reported his soon-to-be ex-wife kicked in the door and attacked his girlfriend before leaving in a car. A report was taken.

9 p.m. — Cal Fire was responding for an “amped” man who used cocaine and was having chest pain. He was driving to meet medics and assistance was requested because he was driving erratically. He then stopped, but was angry and wanted to keep driving.

10:21 p.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way and Pierite Road reported a suspicious vehicle that then sped away toward a dead end. A woman was arrested on suspicion of impersonating another, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as out-of-county warrants. A second person was arrested on suspicion of violating probation, possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and child endangerment.

10:49 p.m. — A woman wanted to ask about a hypothetical assault.

— Liz Kellar