Nevada County police blotter: Man insists Russians are following him, ends up in jail

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:18 a.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported a man living in the dumpster area behind a business. He was moving on.

8:49 a.m. — A woman from Condon Park reported a significant decline in issues thanks to regular patrols.

8:51 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a wallet.

9:27 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a vehicle.

10:25 a.m. — A caller reported multiple incidents of credit card fraud.

11:34 a.m. — A caller from Clipper Lane reported illegal tree cutting.

12:52 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a man looking into a vehicle who then offered to fix it for free, He got in the caller’s face when he was turned down. At 12:58 p.m., a caller reported an argument with a man claiming to be from a dent repair company, who took $10 from the caller and then left.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported computer hacking.

1:47 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way requested pickup of used needles from behind the building.

1:49 p.m. — A caller from Fawcett Street requested extra patrols due to increasing drug activity.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Buckingham Court reported credit card fraud with charges of $962.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road and Centennial Drive reported a man carrying an axe and hitting signs. He could not be located.

7:47 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a grab-and-run shoplifter.

7:49 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported the theft of a purse and phone from a bench.

Wednesday

12:07 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient causing a disturbance and ripping a cabinet door off the hinges.

1:55 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported an intruder who left through the front door. No indication of entry could be found.

4 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Highlands Court reported two people on the porch. No one could be located.

4:43 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North School Street reported seeing a bush moving. After the caller threw a rock at the bush, a person ran out. No one was found.

8:40 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Colfax Avenue reported a man looking into car windows. He could not be located.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a person ran into a tree and a fence, causing damage but refusing to give insurance information.

1:07 p.m. — A woman reported having been pushed down by another woman.

1:48 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported a runaway juvenile.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of clothing from the laundry room.

6:32 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man passed out in a wheelchair with a bottle of alcohol in his hand. He was cited for having an open container.

7:09 p.m. — A man from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported Russian men were pounding on the door and trying to get in. They also wiped his computer. At 9:19 p.m., he called from a different location and said the Russians had followed him, and he could see them coming up the stairs after shining flashlights in the window. At 9:50 p.m., he reported no matter what the officers say, the Russians are there and he was holding the door to keep them out. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

12:26 p.m. — A caller from Sweetwater Place reported a check fraud.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported credit card fraud.

4:35 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Road reported a check fraud.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from Oriole Court reported a missing juvenile.

6:18 p.m. — A caller from Honey Mushroom Lane reported a heated argument and a gunshot, possibly related to ongoing water theft issues.

7:01 p.m. — A caller from Hilltop Drive reported a theft.

8:20 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported the theft of a purse from an unlocked vehicle.

8:37 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Ridge Road reported trespassers. Several transient camps were located, but they were unoccupied.

11:35 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Estates Road reported a man came to the door “to check the water.” Another caller reported a drunken man was at the door, asking for water, and then poured the water all over himself. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, petty theft and resisting arrest.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

3:29 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported a woman in the residence using the shower, after the door possibly was left open.

